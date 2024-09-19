New Twitch clip feature could streamers in trouble with TikTok & YouTube

Twitch streamers are criticizing a new feature on the site that could get viewers in trouble on TikTok and YouTube.

The Amazon-owned platform announced an update to its clip editor back in August that added a new way to edit vertical videos directly on the website.

Twitch’s new editor also allows viewers to export the clips straight to their social media pages, allowing them to post the videos directly instead of just linking to them.

“We will be adding a new optional setting that allows viewers to directly post your Clips to their own TikTok and YouTube accounts,” it reads. “Today, viewers already share links to your clips on platforms like X, Discord, and Reddit. This streamlined process will ensure that your content reaches a broader audience with minimal effort on your part.”

Many platform streamers aren’t fans of the new feature and quickly began criticizing it on social media. Twitch expert Lowco posted a video on September 17, 2024, explaining that sharing the clips could get you in trouble on TikTok and YouTube.

“Twitch is letting your viewers post your stream clips to their socials. I get why Twitch wants this, but this could actually get your own TikTok or YouTube in trouble,” they said in the post.

In the video, Lowco explained that both TikTok and YouTube have policies against duplicate content on the platform which could actually lead to penalties against the users sharing the clips.

Users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with many slamming the feature in the process.

“Nahhhh we disabling that IMMEDIATELY,” one user commented.

Another said: “Yeah no turn this off. Don’t let others steal your content. This shouldn’t be an option.”

“I am completely behind you with this, giving viewers the ability to take your clips and potentially take them out of context as well is just a bad idea,” another said.

Others pointed out that the feature is opt-in, meaning streamers have to enable it for viewers to be able to do it in the first place.

This comes just weeks after Twitch revealed its new “drop-in” feature that allows streamers to request collabs with other content creators during their live stream. It was almost immediately criticized by VTubers because it automatically turned on the user’s webcam, but the issue was quickly fixed and Twitch apologized.