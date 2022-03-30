Thor Bjornsson baffled by KSI claiming he could beat him in boxing match

YouTube star KSI claimed that beating World’s Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson in the boxing ring would be an easy task, leaving the Icelandic strongman truly baffled.

KSI may have kickstarted the influencer boxing trend, but fans are raising an eyebrow at his claims that he could KO the one and only Hafthor Bjornsson.

The YouTuber, rapper, and budding pro boxer notably defeated fellow influencers Joe Weller and Logan Paul, and is now set for another boxing match sometime in the near future.

His upcoming opponent is, as yet, still unannounced — but his latest statements have some eyeing Bjornsson as a possible rival.

As reported by The Mirror, KSI notably spoke on Bjornsson’s recent boxing match against Eddie Hall, claiming that he could easily take down the 323 pound Icelandic giant due to the difference in their speed.

“Yes bro, he’d be slow,” the YouTuber said. “You have to be fast, in and out, in and out. It’s one of those things because he’s slow, while he’s recharging to strike, you can hit him.

Thor Bjornsson responds to KSI’s claims he could beat him in a boxing match

Hafthor, on the other hand, seems a bit skeptical of KSI’s claims. He notably responded to the matter over on Instagram, where he passed fans the proverbial baton for their takes on the situation.

“Interesting,” he commented. “I wonder if he truly thinks he could beat me or if he’s just fooling around. What do you guys think?”

These two athletes have a 140 lb difference between them, making for an interesting conceptual fight, to say the least.

Hafthor notably won his most recent boxing match against British strongman Eddie Hall by unanimous decision after the two went the full six rounds.

While KSI’s no stranger to going the distance, a match between these stars would certainly make for quite the spectacle as fans continue to await an announcement for KSI’s next bout.