Eddie Hall vs Thor rematch: Fighters respond after The Beast vs The Mountain boxing match

Eddie Hall is already eyeing up a rematch with ‘Thor’ Hafthor Bjornsson after he suffered a unanimous decision loss in the long-awaited The Beast vs The Mountain boxing match.

Over the last few years, Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson – better known as ‘The Mountain’ from Game of Thrones – have gone back-and-forth over claims of being the world’s strongest man.

After trading deadlift records, the gigantic pair wanted to settle their feud inside the boxing ring, and after a two-year wait due to injuries and other conflicts, they finally squared off in Dubai on March 19.

Ultimately, it was Hafthor who came away with the unanimous decision victory after the pair went the full distance in their six-round bout. And while Eddie has no qualms about the decision, he would love to do it again.

Eddie Hall addresses boxing loss to Thor

The 34-year-old, who landed a few big blows in the eagerly-anticipated fight but struggled to really make an impact, addressed his loss in an Instagram video moments after stepping out of the ring.

“Obviously you’ve seen the result, I lost on my behalf,” Hall said. “You know what, I can take things like a man, it is what it is, that’s boxing. At the end of the day, I’ve just fought literally the biggest man on the planet in a boxing match. I’d like to see anybody else get the balls and do that.

“It’s been a hell of a journey, I’ve enjoyed it. Hopefully, there’s a rematch and we’re going to do business again.” The British strongman also congratulated his longtime rival on the win, admitting the “better man” won the fight.

Hafthor, himself, also stated that he is up for a second fight but didn’t put a time frame on when it might happen.

“If Eddie wants a rematch, sure, I’ll do it,” he said on his YouTube channel. “I’m up for it, 100%. He wants the rematch, I feel like he deserves the rematch. He fought well.”

In the meantime, as per their wager, Eddie does have to get Thor’s name tattooed to his body, so we should get a few follow-ups before long.