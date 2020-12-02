 TheGrefg breaks Ninja’s world record for most-viewed Twitch stream - Dexerto
TheGrefg breaks Ninja’s world record for most-viewed Twitch stream

Published: 2/Dec/2020 1:27

by Bill Cooney
TheGrefg

Ninja Twitch

Spanish streamer ‘TheGrefg’ has broken Ninja’s world record for most people watching a Twitch stream during the Galactus Fortnite event.

David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas made Twitch history while streaming the Galactus event, which marked the end of Fortnite season 4, when he had more people watching him at once than any other individual Twitch streamer ever has in history.

The Spaniard was watching and reacting to the event, and captures appear to confirm that he reached a total of 660,000 people watching his stream at the same time before Twitch unfortunately crashed.

Twitter: @ArnauVidal
A screenshot showing Grefg surpassing 660K viewers.

The previous record you might remember was held by Ninja from when he teamed up with rapper Drake, where the duo peaked at 635k viewers at once while playing Fortnite back in 2018.

This insane amount of simultaneous viewers in a broadcast was almost double the figures of the previous record, held by  DrDisrespect — now streaming on YouTube — when he had 338,000 during his return stream in February 2018.

Grefg
Grefg looking over his Twitch stats from Dec. 1

Now, the title for most-watched stream on Twitch now belongs to TheGrefg, and while there are no official figures yet, screenshots and clips definitely seem to indicate the streamer managed to bring in than 660,000 people simultaneously.

Grefg was far from the only streamer posting impressive viewer counts during the Galactus event, which actually “broke” Twitch and caused the site to temporarily crash following the big reveal. This is the big reason why the official viewer count, while definitely impressive, isn’t exactly known just yet.

The event itself officially closed out Fortnite Season 4, with the Season 5 update arriving at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM GMT on Wednesday, December 2, according to Epic Games, with downtime expected to last all the way up to 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM GMT.

After that, the brand new season will kick off, and Fortnite fans — including Grefg — will get to check out all of the new content. Whether the streamer will be able to repeat his impressive record-breaking feat remains to be seen, but we certainly wish him the best of luck.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.