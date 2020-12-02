TheGrefg breaks Ninja’s world record for most-viewed Twitch stream - Dexerto

Spanish streamer ‘TheGrefg’ has broken Ninja’s world record for most people watching a Twitch stream during the Galactus Fortnite event.

David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas made Twitch history while streaming the Galactus event, which marked the end of Fortnite season 4, when he had more people watching him at once than any other individual Twitch streamer ever has in history.

The Spaniard was watching and reacting to the event, and captures appear to confirm that he reached a total of 660,000 people watching his stream at the same time before Twitch unfortunately crashed.

The previous record you might remember was held by Ninja from when he teamed up with rapper Drake, where the duo peaked at 635k viewers at once while playing Fortnite back in 2018.

This insane amount of simultaneous viewers in a broadcast was almost double the figures of the previous record, held by DrDisrespect — now streaming on YouTube — when he had 338,000 during his return stream in February 2018.

Now, the title for most-watched stream on Twitch now belongs to TheGrefg, and while there are no official figures yet, screenshots and clips definitely seem to indicate the streamer managed to bring in than 660,000 people simultaneously.

Grefg was far from the only streamer posting impressive viewer counts during the Galactus event, which actually “broke” Twitch and caused the site to temporarily crash following the big reveal. This is the big reason why the official viewer count, while definitely impressive, isn’t exactly known just yet.

The event itself officially closed out Fortnite Season 4, with the Season 5 update arriving at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM GMT on Wednesday, December 2, according to Epic Games, with downtime expected to last all the way up to 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM GMT.

After that, the brand new season will kick off, and Fortnite fans — including Grefg — will get to check out all of the new content. Whether the streamer will be able to repeat his impressive record-breaking feat remains to be seen, but we certainly wish him the best of luck.