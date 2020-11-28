 Tiny streamer becomes one of Twitch's biggest channels overnight - Dexerto
Tiny streamer becomes one of Twitch’s biggest channels overnight

Published: 28/Nov/2020 15:17

by Daniel Cleary
klarcthekid twitch streamer
KlarcTheKid / Twitch

A small Twitch streamer ‘KlarcTheKid’ has become one of the fast-growing channels on the popular livestreaming platform after gaining over 4.4 million followers in a single day.

There are plenty of aspiring content creators looking to build up their following and community on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, but it can take a lot of time and effort to become successful.

Although it is extremely difficult, without a push from other platforms or influencers, to become one of the fastest-growing creators, there have been a number of small streamers who have exploded in follower count over recent months.

minecraft steve on a hill
Mojang
KlarcTheKid is a variety streamer, who streams games like Minecraft on Twitch.

While there are strict rules preventing Twitch streamers from artificially boosting their followers and viewer counts through third-party sites, a few creators, such as aileybeanssa, confirmed that their channels had been randomly botted out of nowhere.

Now, another small streamer KlarcTheKid has also had a bizarre follower increase, after gaining 4.4 million followers overnight on November 14, according to TwitchMetrics.

The streamer instantly rocketed to the top of Twitch’s fastest-growing creators but he revealed on his Twitch bio that he was being targeted by a troll who was likely trying to get him banned.

List of fastest growing twitch streamers
TwitchMetrics
KlarcTheKid is ahead of stars like Sykkuno, AuronPlay, and even the official Twitch channel, in terms of follower growth.

“Almost all of these follows are bots from a guy harassing me.” he admitted, apologizing for the unusual circumstance, “Sorry, for the confusion.”

Shortly after the channel was botted, a correction was made to KlarcTheKid’s follower count, removing almost half of his unexpected increase, but his channel has still gained over 2 million followers compared to the hundreds of fans he had before.

Other streamers affected by these random follow bots have previously claimed that Twitch was unable to do much to reverse the effects and that they still have plenty of bots following their channel.

While Twitch has not issued any disciplinary action with channels like aileybeanssa, who suffered a similar botting, it is unclear whether they will decide to stick with the same approach for KlarcTheKid’s unusual rise.

Mr Beast gives away $10k in most ridiculous Minecraft challenge yet

Published: 28/Nov/2020 13:12

by Daniel Cleary
Mr beast with minecraft logo and background
Mr Beast, YouTube / Mojang

YouTube star Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has given away another massive prize worth $10,000 to one random player in his latest Minecraft survival challenge.

Mr Beast is one of the biggest content creators on YouTube and is well known for his generosity, giving hundreds of thousands of dollars away to strangers in some of his past uploads.

During his latest video on his gaming channel, Mr Beast Gaming, the YouTuber revealed that he would be hosting a bizarre Minecraft challenge with a whopping $10,000 Subway gift card up for grabs.

Mr beast hosting a challenge video
Mr Beast, YouTube
Mr Beast has hosted plenty of unique challenge videos on his YouTube channel.

In one of his most ridiculous challenges yet, Mr Beast explained that this survival challenge would have plenty of interesting twists and turns before the winner was decided.

While it appeared to start off as a regular Minecraft ‘Hunger Games’ match, Mr Beast did not tell those participating that, instead of the border closing in on them from all sides, lava would begin to fill the map from down below.

This secret change seemed to catch plenty of players off-guard, after many of them immediately trekked down to the mines, in an attempt to gear up with diamond armor and equipment.

Mr Beast, who was spectating all of the action from above, would also spice things up by dropping rare pieces of equipment in front of a group to incentivize more fights.

In another twist, the YouTuber shared that the final player standing would not win anything, and that the full $10,000 Subway gift card would go to the person in 2nd place instead.

The final stage of the challenge was extremely close, with the last few players all falling into the lava at the exact same time. It was AltirixGaming though, the one who managed to claim the $10,000 prize.

Mr Beast has hosted other unique challenges on the sandbox title, such as his recent video where he gathered more players for an epic $50,000 Minecraft building competition.