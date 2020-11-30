 Greekgodx banned from Twitch for second time - Dexerto
Greekgodx banned from Twitch for second time

Published: 30/Nov/2020 19:40

by Virginia Glaze
Streaming star Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos received a surprising ban from Twitch on November 30, nearly a year after being hit with a suspension from the platform in September 2019.

Greekgodx is a famous name among live streaming circles; known for his hilarious on-stream antics and shocking weight loss journey, Greek has amassed a massive audience on Twitch, boasting well over 1.3 million followers.

However, Greek’s fans were surprised to see him hit with a ban on November 30 for no apparent reason, leading to a slew of speculation as to why the streamer was suddenly suspended form the site.

Although there has been no direct confirmation from neither Twitch nor Greek himself, some theories claim that he may have breached the platform’s Terms of Service by allegedly watching street fight videos.

Still others theorize that it may be the result of yet another DMCA claim, with the broadcaster potentially streaming copyrighted music or other material on his channel.

This isn’t the first time Greek has been banned from the site; in September 2019, the streamer was hit with a 14 day suspension over what he claimed was a “silly comment about gender” regarding SoundCloud’s options when its users make an account.

Having stated that SoundCloud was “catering to cucks,” the British broadcasting star quickly apologized for the comments in a subsequent Tweet, claiming that it was “just a joke” and that he was “really sorry to anyone I offended. I didn’t mean to be hurtful or hateful.”

While there’s no telling what the reason for Greek’s most recent ban is at the time of writing, fans are hopeful that he won’t be away from the platform for too long — although considering the recent wave of Twitch bans lately, he’s certainly not alone in being unable to broadcast.

Mizkif slams Twitch staff for DMCA issues after mocking his content

Published: 30/Nov/2020 18:55

by Michael Gwilliam
Popular streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo went ballistic on a member of Twitch staff after his content was mocked while opening up Pokemon cards.

While opening up packs during a November 29 broadcast, a member of Mizkif’s chat named AidenWallis emerged and started joking about the odds of getting a rare card.

Amusingly, Wallis happens to be a broadcast solutions engineer at Twitch and as such has an icon next to his name that indicates he works at the Amazon-owned platform.

“We have a higher chance of getting content than you do of getting something rare,” Mizkif read the comment out loud. “This is from Twitch staff!”

Twitch staff mock Mizkif
Twitch
A Twitch staff member poked fun at Mizkif’s content.

Not pleased with how the staff member had mocked his content, the popular entertainer proceeded to put the website on blast, primarily focusing on the DMCA issues that have plagued the platform.

“How about you f**king fix your website instead of telling me to get content,” he swore. “Maybe when I can actually play good music I’ll actually be able to do some fun stuff. Or go IRL stream and actually be able to walk across a store.”

The latter remark was likely a reference to how fellow streamer Nmplol had to cancel an IRL grocery shopping broadcast because there was music playing over the speakers.

Some streamers, such as JakeNBake have been hit with DMCA strikes for IRL streams where licensed music has been played in the background.

“Aiden Wallis is coming here to tell me to get content. How about you fix your f**king website, dude,” he slammed, ending his epic rant.

Unfortunately, as it turns out, while Aiden works for Twitch, he doesn’t actually work on the site itself, leaving Mizkif a bit embarrassed when he found out.

“Oh f**k,” he sighed. “Then I just sh*t on Twitch for no reason.”

Even though the employee may not work on the site, it’s clear that a lot of streamers have some bottled anger towards the website for all of its recent issues.

Hopefully, in the future, Twitch can get its DMCA situation under control and streamers can no longer be afraid of going outside for their content.