Greekgodx banned from Twitch for second time - Dexerto

Streaming star Dimitri ‘Greekgodx’ Antonatos received a surprising ban from Twitch on November 30, nearly a year after being hit with a suspension from the platform in September 2019.

Greekgodx is a famous name among live streaming circles; known for his hilarious on-stream antics and shocking weight loss journey, Greek has amassed a massive audience on Twitch, boasting well over 1.3 million followers.

However, Greek’s fans were surprised to see him hit with a ban on November 30 for no apparent reason, leading to a slew of speculation as to why the streamer was suddenly suspended form the site.

Although there has been no direct confirmation from neither Twitch nor Greek himself, some theories claim that he may have breached the platform’s Terms of Service by allegedly watching street fight videos.

Still others theorize that it may be the result of yet another DMCA claim, with the broadcaster potentially streaming copyrighted music or other material on his channel.

Read More: Mizkif slams Twitch staff for DMCA issues after mocking his content

This isn’t the first time Greek has been banned from the site; in September 2019, the streamer was hit with a 14 day suspension over what he claimed was a “silly comment about gender” regarding SoundCloud’s options when its users make an account.

Got banned for a silly comment about gender i just wanted to say it was a joke and i'm really sorry to anyone i offended. i didn't mean to be hurtful or hateful. ill update u guys on how long the ban is for when i can. — Dimitri (@GGXupdates) September 19, 2019

Having stated that SoundCloud was “catering to cucks,” the British broadcasting star quickly apologized for the comments in a subsequent Tweet, claiming that it was “just a joke” and that he was “really sorry to anyone I offended. I didn’t mean to be hurtful or hateful.”

While there’s no telling what the reason for Greek’s most recent ban is at the time of writing, fans are hopeful that he won’t be away from the platform for too long — although considering the recent wave of Twitch bans lately, he’s certainly not alone in being unable to broadcast.