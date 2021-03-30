The Weeknd just bought an $8,000 custom gaming PC and it's amazing - Dexerto

Canadian singer The Weeknd has revealed his brand-new gaming PC, and it’s stacked with over $8,000 of the best hardware out there.

Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye is one of the biggest names in music out there right now, but the Canadian star is also an avid gamer – and now we’ve gotten a look at his brand-new powerhouse of a gaming rig.

Video of the build was shared by Arpit Manak of Paradox Customs on Twitter, who was tasked with assembling the mighty beast, and thankfully shared video of the process — along with the impressive list of specs.

A Dream come true… Built a Gaming PC for @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/XgaaOcQQnt — Paradox (@Brparadox_) March 29, 2021

At the center of it all is an AMD Ryzen Processor and a $3,000 EVGA RTX 3090 graphics card that’s capable of running Red Dead Redemption on ultra settings with no sweat at all.

Advertisement

Do you PC gamers out there ever have trouble with running out of storage for games? Well, that shouldn’t be a problem here, as the singer’s new rig has 10 TB of lightning-fast SSD memory.

As a man of culture and with plenty of money to drop, it’s no surprise then that The Weeknd opted to go with a liquid cooling system to get the most out of the already impressive components. The full specs for this impressive build are listed down below, along with the average price for each.

The Weeknd PC specs

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12 Core Processor — $700

Asus X570-E Motherboard — $430

EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming 24GB — $3,000

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (8GBx4) 3600Mhz — $340

NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid Cooler — $150

Mushkin 2TB Gamma Gen4 NVME SSD (7,000MB/s Read/Write) — $500

Mushkin 8TB Alpha Gen3 NVME SSD (3,500MB/s Read/Write) — $1200

Maingear 1200W Platinum Power Supply — $250

Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL Case — $230

Corsair QL120 RGB Fan x6 — $260

Lian Li Strimer Plus — $50

This PC looks just as good in person as the specs do on paper, with an RGB color scheme that recalls The Weeknd’s memorable halftime show performance at the 2021 Super Bowl.

Advertisement

What games will the world-famous singer/songwriter play on his new battlestation now that it’s all done, though? As an investor in the company that owns the Toronto Defiant OWL team, Overwatch could be a definitely possibility, with the league starting up on April 16.

Read More: James Charles faces further accusations of flirting with underage teen

We probably won’t know what he’s playing unless he tells us though, as the entertainer isn’t known to stream on Twitch or YouTube. Still, this PC is practically as good as you can get these days, so whatever The Weeknd does end up playing, it’s sure to look and perform fantastically.