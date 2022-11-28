The internet can’t get enough of Dream’s weird dream about Noah Beck and Bryce Hall

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Minecraft star ‘Dream’ shared his wild dream about fellow influencers Noah Beck, Bryce Hall, and Josh Richards… and the internet is having a field day with it.

Dream is one of the most prominent Minecraft content creators on the internet, and after finally revealing his face to the world earlier this year, he’s bigger than ever before.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

As such, it’s not uncommon for Dream to start trending on Twitter for the smallest thing he says — but the latest thing to make him go viral isn’t a hot take or a cute photo of his cat, Patches.

Article continues after ad

Instead, he shared a hilarious dream he had recently on Snapchat, which featured major TikTok stars Noah Beck, Bryce Hall, and Josh Richards, and the internet just can’t get enough of it (especially the fact that he used a filter to turn himself into a talking tampon, which fans are humorously dubbing the ‘drampon,’ because why not).

Twitter: Dream Once a faceless YouTuber, Dream showed off his mug to the internet earlier this year to great acclaim from fans.

Dream shares wild dream with Noah Beck, Bryce Hall, and Josh Richards

According to Dream, he was in a casino with Noah Beck, who — in his dream — was acting like “an a**hole.”

“I think Noah Beck’s a nice guy, I don’t know, but he was an a**hole,” he explained. “He was stealing everything from everyone, and everyone didn’t like him. I don’t know why, but it’s just what happened. He was like the cool kid, he’s like the bully over there.”

Article continues after ad

To retaliate against Noah’s reign of casino tyranny, Dream gathered up all the elderly people he could find at the establishment and launched a counterattack on the TikTok star, who beat him soundly into the carpet.

Somehow, Beck managed to figure out that Dream was behind the whole ordeal and started to beat him up — but luckily for Dream, the police showed up and rescued him from the social media celebrity.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That’s not all; Dream says that Bryce Hall and Josh Richards were sitting at a table to the left of him and warned him that Beck might break out of prison and seek revenge. In anticipation of this, Hall apparently offered to train Dream for this upcoming fight, marking the end of his wild dream.

Article continues after ad

His subconscious hallucination subsequently went viral online, with netizens raving about the hilarious dream all over Twitter.

“I missed the part where Dream said it was a dream, so for a sec I really thought he met Noah Beck and thought he was an a**hole,” one user wrote.

“I wake up and why am I listening to Dream tell a story as a floating tampon about how he made old people beat up Noah Beck for him,” another quipped.

“Bryce hall agreeing to train Dream to fight Noah Beck was not on my bingo card this year,” another tweeted.

Article continues after ad

For now, it’s not looking like Bryce, Noah, or Josh have responded to Dream’s crazy dream… but this would certainly make for an interesting storyline, should Dream start to get involved in the influencer boxing space. Dream vs Noah Beck when?

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.