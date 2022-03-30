Dream face reveal: Will Dream finally show his face after more teasers?

Despite his massive following online, Minecraft YouTuber Dream has continued to keep his face a mystery, never revealing what he looks like – outside of some small teases. With another teaser showing off his hair, fans are now anticipating a full face reveal soon.

Dream certainly isn’t the only big-name content creator to keep their face under wraps. Other names like Corpse Husband and Anomaly also keep it covered – although the latter accidentally slipped up on stream.

But, so far, Dream has managed to keep his face a complete secret – although there have been lots of hints and teasers, some of which he put out there himself, and others, not so much.

Dream said back in June 2021 that he will eventually do a face reveal, but that he plans to “take full advantage of it.”

Dream’s latest ‘reveal’

In March, this image showing (apparently) Dream wearing a Corpse beanie spread like wildfire on Twitter. The Minecraft star apparently posted it before deleting it rapidly – knowing his dedicated fans would share it around instantly.

This isn’t the first time he has sent fans into a frenzy with a simple hair reveal though.

In August, 2021, he also gave a glimpse of his locks in an Instagram post – using his smiley face mask to keep the rest concealed.

These teasers have also caused problems though – such as when he had to dismiss claims about a supposed leak of his face reveal.

A viral tweet claimed that Dream had “catfished” his audience – but Dream hit back, and said that this was an image of a random person, and that people were attacking them unjustly.

Of course, an official face reveal would put all of this to rest, so, will he finally do it?

When will Dream do a face reveal?

We know that he plans to take full advantage of the big moment, and so is likely to tie it into a project for his YouTube channel.

One possibility for this is his “IRL Manhunt.” Dream promised that if his final Manhunt achieved over 2 million likes, they would do an IRL Manhunt to conclude the series.

The video now has 2.6 million likes – meaning an IRL version is officially on the cards. Given the popularity of this series, it would certainly make sense that dream would take the mask off during the video.