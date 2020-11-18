Streamer accidentally leaks how much money Twitch Bounties can reward - Dexerto

Answering a question many have been curious about, a Twitch streamer has leaked the amount of money that high-profile creators can make from their Twitch Bounty Board.

Twitch Bounties present the platform’s in-app way for streamers to earn sponsorship deal money without any agents or third-party communication. Launched back in 2018, the offering allows streamers to partner with sponsors and promote their product in different ways, with maximum payouts that vary depending on concurrent viewership and streamer profile.

Ludwig ‘ludwig’ Ahren has roots in Super Smash Bros. Melee playing and commentating, but is better known to many as a Twitch streamer and general content creator. He has over 800,000 followers on Twitch and, per TwitchMetrics, boasts the third-most-watched “Just Chatting” channel on the platform.

As such, ludwig is expected to earn more than the average streamer for his sponsorship opportunities. But, he’s leaked his Mountain Dew Game Fuel Twitch Bounty partnership and now fans and aspiring creators alike can put a money figure, in the thousands, to the nebulous sponsorship system.

ever wonder how much big streamers get paid for Twitch Bounties? it looks like Twitch streamer Ludwig accidently leaked the amount he was getting paid for his Game Fuel Bounty and it was a max payout of $7202 pic.twitter.com/0LONUpf1Of — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) November 18, 2020

While working through his Game Fuel can, ludwig accidentally leaves his stream on a screen that shares his Twitch Bounty dashboard. The opportunity’s requirements include playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and, more importantly, discussing Game Fuel’s “talking points” during the session.

Read more: xQc banned from Twitch after Fall Guys stream sniping controversy

While those talking points can’t be seen, viewers can see just how much ludwig can make from the maximum payout for this Bounty: $7,202.

That payout is also nestled alongside hyperlinked “terms,” suggesting that there are nuances to the possible tiers of payment a streamer can earn for their partnerships. As has been mentioned in the past, these are likely tied to concurrent viewership and the like, which tally a brand’s overall reach for the advertisement opportunity.

Owned by PepsiCo, Mountain Dew is no stranger to big investments. The brand has already partnered with the gaming world, infamously thanks to some Call of Duty League commercials, and appears willing to double down on that audience.

This is proven by streamers who aren’t specialized in Call of Duty, like ludwig, getting up to $7,202 for Game Fuel Twitch Bounties. If that’s the case, then one has to imagine that others must also be cashing in similar deposits from their product placement opportunities.