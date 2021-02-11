Logo
Entertainment

Tessica Brown hits back at accusations of using Gorilla Glue for clout

Published: 11/Feb/2021 21:45

by Virginia Glaze
Tessica Brown hits out at critics accusing her of clout farming
YouTube: Entertainment Tonight / TikTok: @im_d_ollady

Share

Tessica Brown — now known as ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ — has hit back at users accusing her of using the product on her hair for clout after the unfortunate situation went viral online.

In early February, Tessica Brown went viral on social media for posting a TikTok that has become a major talking point around the globe. In the video, Brown explains that she used a spray-on version of Gorilla Glue to lay down her hair after running out of her usual products.

Unfortunately, this seemed to essentially fuse her hair to her scalp. As a result, Tessica could not remove the product after a month of trying, and took her problem to the internet in hopes that she would receive helpful advice from someone out there.

As we all now know, the situation ultimately backfired on her. While Tessica has since been able to fully remove the product from her head, thanks to the charity of plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, Brown has likewise been met with extreme vitriol and racism from critics on the internet.

@im_d_olladyStiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound – Tessica Brown

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown hit back at those who have accused her of undergoing the grueling ordeal for clout, as the TikToker has now been met with support from major celebrities (including, but not limited to, Beyoncé’s very own hair stylist).

“The reason I went to the internet, because I never was gonna take it to social media, was because I didn’t know what else to do,” she explained. “And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second, when I got up the next morning, it was gonna be everywhere.”

(Topic begins at 3:00)

In fact, the hate has gotten so bad that Tessica is wary of accepting help for her condition, explaining that she doesn’t want critics to think she uploaded her video to get attention.

“A lot of people want to give me help, but the reason I wasn’t accepting it was because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, that’s why she did it.’”

Gorilla Glue has even released an official statement regarding the situation, although they wished Tessica well in her journey to recovery.

With the glue finally removed and her hair somewhat back to normal, Tessica admitted that she’s learned a valuable lesson — but her emotional reaction to the hate shows all of us that everyone could stand to be a bit kinder online.

Entertainment

PaymoneyWubby reacts after being banned on Twitch yet again

Published: 11/Feb/2021 21:00

by Virginia Glaze
PayMoneyWubby banned from Twitch again
YouTube: PaymoneyWubby

Share

PayMoneyWubby

Streaming star ‘PaymoneyWubby’ has been banned from Twitch for the fourth time, leading to a hilarious reaction from the broadcaster amid his fans’ outrage and confusion.

PaymoneyWubby is no stranger to being banned from Twitch. The popular broadcaster has now been punished by the popular streaming platform for the fourth time, marking the latest in a series of previous suspensions against the star.

Wubby’s latest ban occurred on February 11, 2021. While it’s unclear how long his ban will last, he did offer some explanation as to why he received a suspension — and it’s not for the weak-stomached.

In a humorous screencap from his latest broadcast, Wubby showed a photo of his face covered in spit, joking that his fans could get 50% off their purchase at an adult toy store using his promotional code.

It’s still not officially confirmed if that moment was, indeed, responsible for his ban, but it doesn’t seem like Wubby is taking the punishment all too seriously. And why would he, when he’s been banned on multiple occasions and returned afterwards?

In the past, Wubby has been banned for an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, an awkward 5-second clip that played during a donation, and streaming from a restaurant IRL, despite getting permission from the location to do so.

In spite of all his bans, Wubby hasn’t jumped ship from Twitch yet, claiming that he prefers Twitch as a streaming platform in comparison to other venues like YouTube.

While his first ban lasted five days, his second and third were merely one-day bans, and it could be safe to say that his latest suspension will last the same amount of time. Still, there’s much left up in the air at this point, leaving fans anxious to see their favorite broadcaster return.

For now, it looks like Wubby will have to wait a little while before going live again — but there’s no telling that he won’t accidentally step over an odd boundary like using an image of his face covered in saliva.