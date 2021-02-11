Tessica Brown hits back at accusations of using Gorilla Glue for clout

Tessica Brown — now known as ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ — has hit back at users accusing her of using the product on her hair for clout after the unfortunate situation went viral online.

In early February, Tessica Brown went viral on social media for posting a TikTok that has become a major talking point around the globe. In the video, Brown explains that she used a spray-on version of Gorilla Glue to lay down her hair after running out of her usual products.

Unfortunately, this seemed to essentially fuse her hair to her scalp. As a result, Tessica could not remove the product after a month of trying, and took her problem to the internet in hopes that she would receive helpful advice from someone out there.

As we all now know, the situation ultimately backfired on her. While Tessica has since been able to fully remove the product from her head, thanks to the charity of plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, Brown has likewise been met with extreme vitriol and racism from critics on the internet.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown hit back at those who have accused her of undergoing the grueling ordeal for clout, as the TikToker has now been met with support from major celebrities (including, but not limited to, Beyoncé’s very own hair stylist).

“The reason I went to the internet, because I never was gonna take it to social media, was because I didn’t know what else to do,” she explained. “And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second, when I got up the next morning, it was gonna be everywhere.”

(Topic begins at 3:00)

In fact, the hate has gotten so bad that Tessica is wary of accepting help for her condition, explaining that she doesn’t want critics to think she uploaded her video to get attention.

“A lot of people want to give me help, but the reason I wasn’t accepting it was because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, that’s why she did it.’”

Gorilla Glue has even released an official statement regarding the situation, although they wished Tessica well in her journey to recovery.

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

With the glue finally removed and her hair somewhat back to normal, Tessica admitted that she’s learned a valuable lesson — but her emotional reaction to the hate shows all of us that everyone could stand to be a bit kinder online.