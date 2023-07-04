Teacher turned OnlyFans star reveals how she’s saving animals through her photos

A former teacher-turned-OnlyFans model is using her content for good in order to help save animals.

We’ve seen plenty of OnlyFans models earn a fortune through their content with streamers such as Amouranth and Alinity raking in big bucks on the platform, but one creator has found a way to benefit others.

Ex-teacher Courtney Tillia, who is making as much as $100,000 a month on OnlyFans, has devised a plan to help her favorite animal charity while also giving viewers something special in return.

According to The Daily Star, Tillia quit her education job to go full-time on OnlyFans. Now that she makes good money, she’s decided that she could use videos and photos to convince viewers to donate.

OnlyFans model sends viewers photos in return for animal donation

Speaking with the outlet, Tillia explained how she has been a big animal lover her whole life, recounting how back in fourth grade, she adopted a manatee and wrote letters to leaders of countries to keep marine life safe.

Twitter/courtneyltillia Courtney Tillia is a former teacher turned OnlyFans model.

“I’ve witnessed the sea lions and dolphins being impacted by this algae overgrowth first-hand, and it’s heartbreaking. The more money we can raise, the more animals that we can help,” she said. “So this is my way to help raise awareness and make a difference in saving animal lives.”

As such, everyone who donates to the Marine Mammal Care Center is getting free exclusive content, including special access to her OnlyFans for those who donate a bit extra.

“I’m sending nude gifts to everyone who makes a donation to help the very sick marine life in California!” she exclaimed. “I’m even giving free links to my OnlyFans page for those who donate $50 and above.”

Twitter/courtneyltillia Viewers who donate $250 get six months of OnlyFans.

However, those who donate $250 will get access to her OnlyFans for a whopping six months. That’s quite the offer for subscribers who also love animals and agree with the cause.

All users have to do is screenshot their donation and DM her to receive their gift. It’s not clear how many people have donated so far, but hopefully, if this ends up being successful, more models follow in Tillia’s footsteps.