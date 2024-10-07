Instagram model faces $26K fine after feeding whole chicken to crocodile

An Instagram model is facing fines of up to $26,000 for feeding a whole chicken to a crocodile while not knowing it was illegal to do so in Australia.

In a now-deleted post, Instagram model Jayli Bonow fed an entire rotisserie chicken to a crocodile.

Bonow was sitting on a river bank in North Queensland, Australia when she decided to feed a crocodile named “Clyde.” Seemingly knowing she’d face backlash, the model preemptively told her followers to “shut your f**king holes up.”

After her video gained widespread attention, Bonow was put under investigation by Australia’s Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI). “Deliberately feeding crocodiles can pose a huge risk to other visitors and increase the chances of an attack,” a DESI spokesman said.

“That is why penalties were recently increased for unlawful behavior that places lives at risk… [and] behavior that portrays, promotes or encourages people to feed them is totally irresponsible.”

Bonow is now facing a fine close to $26K, as the maximum court-imposed penalty for feeding crocodiles in Queensland was raised in September from $6,452 to $25,615.

The model also issued an apology on Instagram, stating that she felt like an “idiot” for not being more aware of the laws.

“Now this is stupid in any case for obvious reasons that it is so dangerous to feed saltwater crocs,” she said. “I also didn’t realize that feeding crocodiles in Australia is illegal. And that is why I want to bring awareness to this subject, simply because I was so uneducated.”

“Now I know that feeding the crocs is detrimental to them and the public safety because it changes the behavior of the crocs.”

She went on to say that she’s “fine” with dealing with the consequences and admitted that she was in the wrong.

After her public apology, many viewers applauded Bonow for being honest and making others aware of the rules in her area.

“Good on you for sharing the lesson!” exclaimed one.

“Thanks for being accountable and turning it into an education on interaction with native species,” added another.

It is unknown whether Bonow will face criminal charges. However, she was not arrested following the illegal moment, and could likely only be charged a fine.

