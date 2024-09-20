Maya breaks down in tears after Twitch donates $100k to Alveus Sanctuary

Popular streamer Maya Higa couldn’t contain her emotions after learning that Twitch had donated $100,000 to her animal sanctuary, Alveus.

Maya is a prominent streamer on Twitch, where she streams a variety of content including her activities at Alveus animal sanctuary, an organization she founded and operates.

She’s got a passion for animal rehabilitation and conservation, as well as educating the masses about wildlife with her Animal Quest video series and streams with other high-profile creators.

Article continues after ad

Twitch has been well-aware of Maya’s efforts with Alveus and decided to reward her hard work in a big way. On September 20 at TwitchCon San Diego, Maya came on stage to help host the event when her co-host made a shocking announcement.

“We’re really proud of your work, and so Twitch wants to help you grow your sanctuary,” the host stated. “Twitch will be donating $100,000 to Alveus Sanctuary.”

Maya was visibly shocked by the news and embraced her co-host, struggling to hold back tears as she thanked the platform for its generosity.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“They didn’t tell me that,” she laughed. “I didn’t know they were doing that. Oh my god. That was incredible. Thank you so much. …we wouldn’t have an organization without Twitch. I built it off of Twitch. …I’m so grateful.”

Maya went on to thank Twitch again in a tweet, where she jokingly claimed she’d be “crying for the next five business days.”

“Thank you for everything, Twitch. We are going to make you all so proud,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

Fans are just as excited for Maya, with one commenting: “So deserved! You are so intelligent and selfless and hard working – it makes me so happy to see y’all’s efforts being rewarded.”

“This actually made me sob, this is so nice,” another admitted.

“We can finally afford goat trampolines now,” yet another joked.

Maya’s Alveus animal sanctuary has risen to prominence thanks to her presence on Twitch — and now, the platform is giving back to her and helping create a place for wildlife to flourish.

Article continues after ad