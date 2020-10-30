Mr Beast struggles through ridiculous 24-hour ice house challenge - Dexerto

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is no stranger to over the top challenges but his latest video was one of the most difficult he’s ever filmed, as he struggled to endure 24 hours in a house made completely of ice.

While Mr Beast loves to giveaway crazy prizes to competitors, friends, and even just strangers on the street, he also loves a good challenge. From 24 hours in a prison to surviving on a deserted island, the popular YouTuber has done just about everything.

Looking to push the boundaries even further, his latest task was to endure the freezing cold for a full day. It wasn’t just a cold room with the air conditioning cranked, it was an entire house made of ice. Brick by brick the structure fully was completely encased in ice to keep Mr Beast as cold as possible.

Everything from the chairs to the toilet was also frozen solid. Mere hours into the attempt it had quickly become “one of the harder challenges [he’s] ever done.”

So what was the motive to remain in the ice house? If Mr Beast survived all 24 hours, his closest friends would have to cover themselves “in syrup and feathers” in public. On the other hand, if he left early, the same punishment would be applied.

After a few hours of pacing back and forth to keep his body active, he bargained for a pair of gloves. A nearby crew member handed them over and agreed to a $10,000 deal to be Mr Beast’s “spy” throughout the challenge.

This was certainly one of the more unique challenges on the channel as the gimmick never let up. Mr Beast was even forced to eat a stack of pancakes with a fork made entirely of ice. At the 12 hour mark, he conceded that “it was brutal.”

“Literally the coldest I’ve ever been in my entire life,” he said after the fact. “I was miserable.” Despite the odds being stacked against him and his friends trying to make the challenge even harder, he pushed through to the very end.

Days after revealing his most expensive video ever, it turns out this rather simple challenge was quite costly as well.

Read More: Shroud returns to streaming after having to evacuate home

“This video cost me around $300,000 to make. For the price that it cost me to build an ice house, I could have bought a real house.”