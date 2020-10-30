 Mr Beast struggles through ridiculous 24-hour ice house challenge - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Mr Beast struggles through ridiculous 24-hour ice house challenge

Published: 30/Oct/2020 5:33 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 5:47

by Brad Norton
Mr Beast enduring a 24 hour ice house challenge
YouTube: Mr Beast

Share

Mr Beast

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is no stranger to over the top challenges but his latest video was one of the most difficult he’s ever filmed, as he struggled to endure 24 hours in a house made completely of ice.

While Mr Beast loves to giveaway crazy prizes to competitors, friends, and even just strangers on the street, he also loves a good challenge. From 24 hours in a prison to surviving on a deserted island, the popular YouTuber has done just about everything.

Looking to push the boundaries even further, his latest task was to endure the freezing cold for a full day. It wasn’t just a cold room with the air conditioning cranked, it was an entire house made of ice. Brick by brick the structure fully was completely encased in ice to keep Mr Beast as cold as possible.

Everything from the chairs to the toilet was also frozen solid. Mere hours into the attempt it had quickly become “one of the harder challenges [he’s] ever done.”

Mr Beast Ice house challenge
YouTube: Mr Beast
A few hours into the challenge and Mr Beast had to start getting regular checks to ensure he wasn’t in proper danger.

So what was the motive to remain in the ice house? If Mr Beast survived all 24 hours, his closest friends would have to cover themselves “in syrup and feathers” in public. On the other hand, if he left early, the same punishment would be applied.

After a few hours of pacing back and forth to keep his body active, he bargained for a pair of gloves. A nearby crew member handed them over and agreed to a $10,000 deal to be Mr Beast’s “spy” throughout the challenge.

This was certainly one of the more unique challenges on the channel as the gimmick never let up. Mr Beast was even forced to eat a stack of pancakes with a fork made entirely of ice. At the 12 hour mark, he conceded that “it was brutal.”

“Literally the coldest I’ve ever been in my entire life,” he said after the fact. “I was miserable.” Despite the odds being stacked against him and his friends trying to make the challenge even harder, he pushed through to the very end.

Days after revealing his most expensive video ever, it turns out this rather simple challenge was quite costly as well. 

“This video cost me around $300,000 to make. For the price that it cost me to build an ice house, I could have bought a real house.”

Entertainment

JakeNBake hit with DMCA strike for Kanye song in two-year-old Twitch clip

Published: 30/Oct/2020 2:19 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 3:16

by Isaac McIntyre
Twitch: JakeNBake

Share

JakeNBake Twitch

Twitch star Jake “Jake’n’Bake” Abramson has revealed he could be “in danger of losing everything” he’s built on his channel after an old IRL clip from more than two years ago was hit with a DMCA copyright strike due to a Kanye West song.

The ongoing Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) drama sweeping across Twitch has spared no one from its reach. The new Twitch crackdown, which sees streamers pinged for licensed music on broadcasts, is the hot topic in the community right now.

One by one, Twitch’s biggest stars have been sucked into the DMCA drama; Imane “Pokimane” Anys was forced to delete her streaming back-catalog last week, and Michael “shroud” Grzesiek has called for stars to “unite” against the crackdown.

DragonForce’s Herman Li was also banned after DMCA flagged his own music.

Jake'n'Bake has become the latest Twitch streamer caught up in the DMCA drama.
Twitch: JakeNBake
Jake’n’Bake has become the latest Twitch streamer caught up in the DMCA drama.

Now, the latest star to find himself on the DMCA frontlines is Jake’n’Bake. The 30-year-old IRL star is one of the Amazon-owned platform’s biggest stars. He boasts nearly 500k followers, but that may now be in danger.

Jake’n’Bake revealed on Oct. 29 that he had been hit with a copyright infringement from Twitch. The kicker? The clip in question was from a May 9 stream all the way back in 2018, which contained just mere seconds of Kanye West’s ‘Lift Yourself.’

Jake’n’Bake gets DMCA strike for old Twitch clip

“Just to be clear… this is a 30-second clip from two and a half years ago,” Abramson wrote on Twitter soon after receiving the DMCA email.

The Twitch email detailed a “claimed infringement” on Jake’n’Bake’s old 2018 broadcast, where moments of the Kanye West song can be heard. The email warned JakeNBake could have his channel “terminated” if another offense is uncovered.

“It was from an outdoor IRL stream. I probably passed by a shop, or was in a place that was playing the song in the background… I’m now in danger of losing everything,” the Twitch star continued. “How is this even realistic?”

Jake’n’Bake, who admitted on-stream soon after that Twitch is “80% of his life,” is now rushing to download and clear his video back-catalog — 13,00 past VODS worth — in an effort to avoid that next promised DMCA strike.

“The biggest thing for me, and I think a lot of people are the same, because my stuff is IRL, there’s like three years of home videos. I love that they’re all in one place, and accessible,” he explained.

“It’s not like I just played games… for me, it’s like, in my heart, all these memories, and experiences. It’s disappointing because it just got a bit more real.”

“My fear is if I counter-ping this, and it chimes like a little ‘tick’, and some computer just turns at me and goes through everything like ‘f*ck you, f*ck you, f*ck you’… and starts pinging me for everything I’ve done! Maybe I should just delete everything so that can’t get me.”

He added later, “It’s kind of nuts how this is just controlling my life now. This was two and a half years ago! I don’t really know what to do except delete everything, which just sucks. There’s nothing else I can really do.”

The DMCA drama, unfortunately, looks set to continue into the foreseeable future on Twitch, with the platform sticking to their guns on the copyright stance.

We can layout the big names hit by the wave so far ⁠— Courage, BrookeAB, Scump, Ninja, Sonii, Mongraal, Lirik… the list goes on ⁠— and there’ll likely be more caught in the crackdown soon. Twitch has yet to comment on the most recent strikes.