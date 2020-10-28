Tayler Holder responds to claims he stole Corey La Barrie's merch design - Dexerto

TikTok star Tayler Holder is being accused by critics of stealing a design from late YouTuber Corey La Barrie, which he will use on his own upcoming line of merchandise.

For those unaware, Corey La Barrie was a fairly popular YouTuber who tragically passed away on May 10 due to a fatal car accident.

Fellow YouTuber and tattoo artist Daniel Silva was also involved in the accident, and was driving the car during the time of the crash. According to reports from TMZ, Silva was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and was later arrested on murder charges.

In wake of La Barrie’s passing, it seems that TikToker Tayler Holder has chosen to use the YouTuber’s slogan and logo for his own upcoming merchandise line — which has left some fans of La Barrie quite unhappy.

The logo and slogan in question are an important reminder to La Barrie’s viewers; the slogan reads “Under Appreciated,” with the letters “nde” crossed out, so that it reads “U R Appreciated.”

The logo features a pair of angel wings above the slogan — a design that Holder has also tattooed on his forearm.

After advertising the upcoming line on his Instagram stories, Holder was met with a wave of backlash from fans who accused him of outright stealing La Barrie’s design.

However, Holder argued that he partnered up with La Barrie’s family to produce the upcoming merchandise, contrary to critics’ initial accusations.

“Corey has been a very, very good friend of mine for a few years now,” Holder explained. “I always thought the message behind the ‘Under Appreciated / U R Appreciated’ was so, so powerful. With him passing away, I wanted to carry that on.”

That’s not all; Holder claimed that he would be donating a percentage of the line’s profits to Corey’s foundation, and further explained that the merch also includes all of the tattoos on his forearm — not just Corey’s U R Appreciated logo.

Read More: Larray accused of lying about contacting alleged Tony Lopez victims

“I want to make it clear that this is very meaningful to me, and I partnered with Corey and his family,” he continued. “I would never, ever just take something like this and make it my own.”

View this post on Instagram more from #taylerholder A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders) on Oct 28, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

UPDATE: Alleged DMs to Barrie’s mother appear to show that she was unaware of her family’s supposed partnership with Holder for the merchandise line.

In the messages, she claimed that she is “pretty upset” to have found out about the initiative via public internet drama.

Silva has been sentenced to “364 days in jail, five years probation, 250 hours of community service and a suspended prison sentence of four years” after entering a no-contest plea on a count of felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter following the accident earlier this year.