Tana Mongeau responds to Bella Thorne dating rumors after reuniting at party

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has responded to rumors that she’s back with her ex, Bella Thorne, after the pair uploaded several videos and images of themselves at a party together.

Tana Mongeau and actress Bella Thorne started dating back in September 2017, but in February 2019 the pair revealed via social media that they had broken up, with Tana saying “she changed my life forever” and that there’s “no negativity.”

Then in December 2020, Thorne released a diss track titled ‘Stupid F**king B*tch’ which included the lyrics “You wanted me for clout, and I should’ve thrown you out,” leading to the two stars feeding over TikTok.

Apart from Tana challenging Bella to a boxing match, there hasn’t been much news from the pair since. That is until November 5, when they surprised fans by uploading a series of videos of them together at a party.

Tana uploaded a video of Bella dancing to her TikTok account, with the viral sound “I think I’ve seen this film before, and I didn’t like the ending,” playing in the background. This was along with Instagram Stories from each star.

Fans flooded the TikTok with comments expressing their disbelief, and some wondered whether the pair had gotten back together. However, Tana was quick to shut down the rumors.

“We’re not dating, we’re just cool & chillin’,” she wrote in response to a comment that appeared to oppose the idea of them making another go of things.

Tana broke up with her boyfriend Chris Miles in October, but with Bella still engaged to be married to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, it looks like there won’t be anything happening between them.

Regardless, fans were certainly still surprised to see the two stars together and seemingly on good terms, and will no doubt be looking forward to any details about the situation Tana shares in the future.