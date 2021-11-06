Is Addison Rae pregnant? TikTok comments confuse fans

Fans of TikTok sensation Addison Rae have been left baffled after her videos were flooded with comments congratulating her on her ‘pregnancy,’ but it turns out to have just been a hoax.

With over 85 million followers, 21-year-old Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest stars. She started uploading on the app in 2019 and quickly garnered a huge following that has propelled her into global fame.

However, being such a huge star means she is often the subject of bizarre rumors that dominate social media, and this latest one has got fans baffled.

On November 5, Addison’s videos on TikTok were flooded with comments from people congratulating her on a pregnancy. “I’m so excited for the pregnancy!” one user wrote, with another saying “Can’t wait for the baby! Congrats.”

Naturally, this led to many fans wondering if the star had made a big announcement on another platform, confused by the sudden influx of comments making reference to a baby.

However, it appears that it was all a hoax. On November 5, TikToker Old Rod uploaded a video in which he said he wanted to start “a big confusing rumor for no reason at all.”

“Why don’t we all just comment on Addison Rae’s posts congratulating her on her pregnancy,” they wrote. “Like what’s stopping us confusing people that aren’t in on the joke?”

They definitely managed to create chaos in the star’s comments, and while some people were entertained by the prank, others criticized it by saying it could be considered body shaming.

This isn’t the first time that Addison has been the subject of pregnancy rumors. In 2020 she had to deny claims she was pregnant after a video of her touching her stomach in an interview sparked theories.

The influencer hasn’t responded to this particular round of rumors, but whether she addresses the flood of comments remains to be seen.