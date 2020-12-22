 Tana Mongeau vs Bella Thorne feud explained: A timeline of their history - Dexerto
Tana Mongeau vs Bella Thorne feud explained: A timeline of their history

Published: 22/Dec/2020 18:01

by Alice Hearing
Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are locked in an online feud over Twitter and TikTok after Bella released a diss track on Tana earlier in December.

They used to be a loved-up couple, but since they broke up, animosity between them has been aired very publicly online with some of their friends and exes getting pulled into the drama, including Jake Paul, Mod Sun, and Teala Dunn.

Following the release of Bella Thorne’s new song “Stupid F**king B***h,” throwing shade towards her ex-girlfriend, the drama has once again blown up. But how did it all get to this point? Here’s a timeline of Bella and Tana’s journey from love to hate.

Bella and Tana dated from 2017 to 2019

September 2017: Tana and Bella dating

The couple confirmed on social media that they were dating back in September 2017, when each shared a series of selfies to their social media account after spending time together at the Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas. While they were still dating, Thorne was also seeing rapper Mod Sun.

February 2019: Break-up

The pair broke up in February 2019, and insisted that the relationship had changed their lives. Bella wrote on Twitter, “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, please stop asking. We love you guys,” on Feb. 26.

Mongeau added, “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever. Don’t really wanna talk on it.”

Shortly after, Bella accused Tana of breaking the girl code, which fans concluded was a result of Tana dating Mod Sun after Bella had dated him before.

July 2019: Bella shades Tana

Bella Thorne made a guest appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on July 10, and threw some not-so-subtle shade toward Tana, who was sitting in the audience at the time of recording. On the subject of editing photos, she said “…with Instagram, they should really snap down – sorry Tana, on FaceTune – and Photoshop.”

Just over a week later, Jake Paul and Tana announced they were engaged, and at the same time called out Logan Paul and Bella for “hating” on their relationship. “Logan and Bella can hate. The world can question our fate, but on July 28th, you can all save the date!” Paul proclaimed. Thorne reacted by posting an image of her crying on Instagram.

October 2020: Bella and Teala kiss

Bella Thorne visited Clubhouse BH in October and collaborated with influencer Teala Dunn in TikTok videos. But in one video she was seen kissing her directly on the lips.

Tana responded to the kiss by duetting the TikTok from her own account, adding: “People really pretend to be my friend,” and then commented “It’s a joke…kinda? Like?”

However, Teala and Tana both posted after that there was no beef between them, although the same couldn’t be said for Bella and Tana.

December 2020: The diss track

Bella Thorne brought out her song “Stupid F**king B***h,” featuring the lyrics “You wanted me for clout, and I should’ve thrown you out.”

In a series of Tweets labeled #SFB (after her new song), Thorne claimed that Mongeau “wishes” she was her, and even accused her ex of “bringing up [her] name for attention” in an attempt to be “relevant,” which seemed to confirm the song was a diss track on Tana.

Meanwhile, Bella and Tana have begun a war over TikTok. Tana posted several videos using the song as a sound, making fun of the track, calling Bella “the devil”, and adding in a comment “I wanted Jake for clout too smh not even her.”

@tanamongeaulol##duet with @bellathorne i am so embarrassed to even duet this also i’m on the toilet :/♬ SFB – Bella Thorne

Bella hit back with a video of her laughing captioned “when she thinks she’s a celebrity…” and a comment telling Tana she can’t sing. And it seems like neither party is backing down just yet.

Corpse Husband reveals “chronic” illness as fans worried about his health

Published: 22/Dec/2020 15:27

by Calum Patterson
Corpse Husband on black background
YouTube: Corpse Husband

YouTuber Corpse Husband has opened up on his long term illness, after fans were concerned for his wellbeing after he wasn’t acting like himself and left games with his friends earlier than expected.

Having exploded into stardom this year, many Corpse Husband may not be aware that he has suffered from what he describes as a “chronic” illness, which keeps him in constant pain.

Concerns were raised by fans after he abruptly left his friends’ streams, and a hashtag #selfcareforcorpse was quickly trending on Twitter.

As he regularly does, the still-faceless Corpse had been playing Raft with fellow YouTubers. When it was noticed that he wasn’t acting his normal self, some of his friends began asking if he was ok.

Corpse Husband image in front of Among Us background
YouTube: Corpse Husband / InnerSloth
His face is still a mystery, but Corpse Husband is one of the biggest streamers and YouTubers of the year.

Valkyrae asked “Are you ok?”, to which he gave a muted response. Valkyrae advised that he could leave if he wanted, and didn’t have to stay any longer if he wasn’t up to it.

“I was going to make it till 4 I think, it’s ok,” Corpse replied. Valkyrae commented that he sounded like he was struggling, and said he should get off and rest.

Corpse did leave the game shortly after, prompting an outpouring of support on social media, and over 100,000 tweets were sent, advising that he take care of himself.

Thanking his fans for their support, Corpse revealed “For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years. I’m in pain every single day. It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming.

“I’m all good though, thank you for everything,” he Tweeted.

Valkyrae was among those who responded, commending him for trying so hard to play through the pain, but saying he should always consider his health first. Fans praised Valkyrae for telling Corpse to go off when he was clearly struggling.

Despite his massive growth in popularity in 2020, it hasn’t come without downsides. He has previously opened up on how the pressure of creating content and the influx of new followers has made him stressed and feel like a failure.

Though this couldn’t be further from the truth, as Corpse Husband has been one of the most notable success stories in 2020, with his subscriber base on YouTube now over 6.2 million – up from 1.5 million only two months ago, according to stats from Social Blade.

Heading into 2021, Corpse will be looking to continue his success, but also perhaps aim to balance his content with his own personal wellbeing.