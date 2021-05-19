Tana Mongeau calls out her ex Bella Thorne for boxing match at YouTubers vs TikTokers event - Dexerto

Tana Mongeau has challenged her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne to a boxing match while filming live at the YouTubers vs TikTokers press conference.

Tana and former Disney actress Bella Thorne used to be a loved-up couple and began dating in 2017. But since they broke up, animosity between them has been aired very publicly online with some of their friends and exes getting pulled into the drama, including Jake Paul, Mod Sun, and Teala Dunn.

Following the release of Bella Thorne’s song “Stupid F**king B***h” in December 2020, throwing shade towards her ex-girlfriend, the drama escalated and led to very public attacks across social media including TikTok and Twitter.

While their online battle appeared to have briefly subsided, it’s clear that Tana still has some pent-up rage to get out in the open.

The YouTuber offered her challenge while filming the press conference for the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing match live on her Instagram where Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall squared up to each other ahead of June 12.

Tana turned towards the camera and said “Bella Thorne, if you’re watching this, fight me,” before turning her attention to Austin and Bryce who suddenly got into a huge brawl.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Tana Mongeau reacts to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom getting into fight. Tana also challenges Bella Thorne to a fight. pic.twitter.com/yIWrYgPnwt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

Despite the interruption, it appears the offer still remains with Tana later tweeting “on the bright side a lot of other females wanna box.”

Right now, a ton of influencers are getting in the ring following Logan and Jake Paul’s journey to becoming professional boxers. The YouTubers vs TikTokers card has some of the platforms’ biggest names putting on their gloves including Tayler Holder, FaZe Jarvis, Vinnie Hacker, and Deji.

It’s unsurprising that other internet personalities with beef to settle are heading in the same direction. Whether Bella Thorne is up for the challenge remains to be seen.