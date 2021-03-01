Symfuhny denies using racial slur on stream: "I didn't say the word!" - Dexerto

In the aftermath of a clip from his stream that appeared to show him using a racial epithet, star Twitch streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier has denied the allegations and explained how the situation unfolded.

On February 27, popular content creator Symfuhny came under fire after a clip made the rounds on Twitter and Reddit that appeared to show him using racist language while talking to fellow creator Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani.

After the incident unfolded, several other creators came to Lanier’s defense, but the Warzone streamer did not address the situation outright. A day later, Symfuhny has now taken the allegations head-on and denied using the language, while also explaining how the situation occurred.

“I would like to say, first of all, I didn’t say it,” Lanier began. “A lot of people are like, ‘It’s about being accountable, just admit to it,’ dude I’ve literally never, I’ve never had this word in my vocabulary, ever, okay? Ever, not once.

“The only people I talk to [are] Matt, Jack, Crowder, Brooke, my parents, my sister, those are the only people I talk to. You can ask any of them, I never use that word ever, never have, never will. And I didn’t say the word.

“I stutter, I talk fast. it came out, sounded like I said something I didn’t. But I mean, there’s a lot of people who think I said it, so I don’t really know what else I can do to defend myself but say I didn’t do it. I really didn’t say it, I swear. Never have, never will.”

The clip from his Twitch channel was later followed by a TwitLonger further explaining his side of the story. “I can’t tell you how to feel, but I can tell you I didn’t say the word,” Symfuhny stressed. “I don’t use the word. It’s not in my vocabulary.”

“More than anything, I’m embarrassed and mad at myself that I jumbled my words so bad that I have to write this at all.”

Lanier was also live on Twitch the following day, and the platform has not taken action against his channel based on those events. We will make sure to keep you updated on any further developments regarding the situation.

Myth — who was directly involved in the incident — already spoke up in defense of Symfuhny: “He genuinely mumbled up some words, and it came out like that. If Symfuhny by rare chance did slip [up], I would be the first person to be having a conversation with [him] about why he cannot use that word.”

Other creators like xQc, Hasan, and sodapoppin also expressed their belief that Lanier simply slipped up in his wording, and wasn’t maliciously using any racist language.