Twitch streamer banned after controversial ASMR stream goes viral - Dexerto

Twitch partner and Fortnite streamer alinaarose has been banned from the platform after a clip from her latest stream, in which she used an ASMR microphone, went viral.

ASMR is one of the biggest trends in streaming from the past few years. While you’re most likely to catch it on YouTube, ASMR is a big thing on Twitch too.

However, Twitch is pretty much zero tolerance when it comes to sexually suggestive content, to the point they’ve banned streamers, including the likes of Forsen, for briefly broadcasting inappropriate images by complete accident.

However, after a clip from her latest stream went viral, ‘alinaarose’ became a casualty of the Twitch ban hammer for the fourth time.

The clip shows alinaarose and another streamer, actuallyangell, performing ASMR with a specially-designed microphone. “Oh yes, daddy,” they both say at one point in the clip.

Twitch does not comment on individual bans, so we don’t know the exact reason why alinaarose picked up a ban. However, the terms of service do legislate against “sexually suggestive content.”

The guidelines state: “Evaluations on the sexual suggestiveness of a behavior or activity are independent of user attire and are instead based on the overall surrounding framing and context.”

Twitch is getting out of control. WTF… pic.twitter.com/qtqE5G2Gs0 — Knight (@KnightFN_) February 27, 2021

While alinaarose’s final stream was under the Just Chatting category, she was predominantly a Fortnite streamer who is sponsored by Mexican esports organization TIMBER.

It was in the ASMR category where she achieved most of her viewership, however, as stats from TwitchTracker show she averaged over 2,000 viewers when streaming ASMR.

After her ban, alinaarose tweeted to express her acceptance of the ruling and thanked her fans for their support.

Rip lol

It is what is it

I know everything will be fine

I don’t know how long I’m banned for but I just want to thank everyone who supports me and is always kind to me and wants to see winning 🥰 I appreciate everything in life ,life has is ups and downs but I’ll be ok ☺️ — Timbers alina (@alinaa_rose9) February 27, 2021

“It is what it is,” she said. “I know everything will be fine. I don’t know how long I’m banned for but I just want to thank everyone who supports me and is always kind to me and wants to see me win.

“I just try my best to make money because I grew up poor. I try to help my mom out as much as I can. I try to help the people around me as much as I can too. I know at the end of the day I’m a good person and my good karma will come back to me. Life has its ups and downs but I’ll be ok.”

It is unclear at this stage whether Twitch will allow alinaarose to return to the site. Repeat violations of the community guidelines can lead to indefinite suspensions, but if it’s only temporary, the max ban length is 30 days.