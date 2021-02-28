Myth, xQc & more defend Symfuhny after 'slip up' with racial slur on stream - Dexerto

Myth, xQc and Hasan have defended Symfuhny after a clip of him allegedly using a racial epithet during a Warzone Twitch stream.

Fortnite pro and Twitch streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier was caught in a wave of controversy after he was accused of using a racial slur while streaming Warzone.

As he was parachuting into Verdansk, he spoke to Myth entering his chat when it sounded like he used the term. He didn’t address the situation on stream, continuing to play as normal.

However, several major streamers, including xQc, Myth and Hasan, have come out in defense of Symfuhny.

On his stream, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani made it a priority to come to Symfuhny’s defense. “This sounds bad. I can admit it, you can admit it, we can admit it. But I have to tell you guys that Sym did not say the n-word. Even though we heard it, he didn’t say it.

“Sym has the weird behavior and patterns of a 12-year-old child. The kid’s awkward, scrawny, weak, bad at FPS games, and on top of that he doesn’t know how to speak proper English.

“I talked to Sym and he genuinely mumbled up a bunch of words and it came out like that.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell empathized with Symfuhny’s experience. “To me it feels like something I do really often, [which] is have an idea of what I am going to say and have a different idea and change a word in the middle, and it reroutes like that,” he said. “I feel like that could happen.

“I had a clip like that a long time ago, and everyone was mad at me because they thought I said it.”

Hasan also backed Symfuhny, claiming he would not expect the streamer to have said a racial slur. “If this is something he casually says and he is dropping it here, then it’s fucked up, he said. “No question.

“But with all my experiences with Sym, and I don’t know him that well, he is a very nice kid. He doesn’t strike me as the kind of person who casually drops the n-word.

Chance ‘sodapoppin’ Morris had a more carefree take on the situation, but still backed Symfuhny.

“I f***ed up,” he said. “Today Symfuhny said the n-word on stream and I didn’t give my opinion on it. I’m such a f***ing idiot. I really don’t think he’s racist. Had to get that out there.”

While Twitch hasn’t taken action at this point, the platform has been accused by the likes of Forsen for banning people even for accidental or misinterpreted uses of inappropriate language.

Symfuhny is yet to publicly comment on the situation.