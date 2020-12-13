Sykkuno’s blow up on Twitch & YouTube hits massive new milestone

Twitch’s dark horse Sykkuno has continued with his gentle world domination after hitting a major milestone on both Twitch and YouTube within a matter of days. Not only has he cracked 2 million followers on Twitch: the streamer has also gained 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

In what has been a crazy and sometimes dark year, Sykkuno has been a beacon of light for gaming fans on both YouTube and Twitch. With his cheerful attitude, wholesome demeanour and laid-back streams, he undoubtedly represents a breath of fresh air in the often loud and fast-paced gaming content creation.

His gentle nature and, as they’ve been dubbed, ‘softboi’ mannerisms, meant that he couldn’t be more different from other leading streamers, but that hasn’t stopped his fanbase from continuing to climb. In 2020, his fanbase has grown at an exponential rate, and he has now achieved yet another milestone in only a matter of weeks.

After having his YouTube channel for nearly a decade (he joined the platform in September 2011), Sykkuno, real name Thomas, finally reached the 2 million mark on December 7. His total subscriber count now currently stands at 2.09 million.

However, reaching that following on YouTube wasn’t a gradual transition. According to statistics on VideoAmigo, Sykkuno’s YouTube channel only had 409,000 subscribers in August 2020, which was around the time he announced that he would be joining gaming content house OfflineTV.

Read More: Valkyrae on Logan Paul dating rumors

Since then, despite him later leaving the house in November and branching out on his own, his YouTube channel has continued at an astronomical rate. Now that he 2.09 million subscribers, this means that his subscriber count has grown by 1.6 million in just four months.

Just less than two months later, you've reached 2M followers on Twitch, Sykkuno! I started watching your shy, kind self on Love or Host, & watching your humble, confident self til' now – I'll be there for you no matter where you are. Keep it up, proud of you 🌱💚 #SYKKUNO2MILLION https://t.co/qzOR2FXd3g pic.twitter.com/EImBnsCLea — jeonghoe 🌱 (@jeonghoe_) December 13, 2020

His Twitch account has seen a similar scale of growth. According to Sullygnome, Sykkuno has gained over 1.5 million followers in just 90 days. He reached the 2 million follower benchmark on Twitch on 12 December after returning to consistent streaming in 2019.

This should come as no surprise, however, as TwitchMetrics revealed that Sykkuno was the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch in early December after gaining over 620,000 followers in the last 30 days.

Read More: Streamy Awards 2020 winners

Like YouTube, Sykkuno had his Twitch account since 2011. While he streamed consistently up until 2014, he had a hiatus between 2015 and 2018 before he was re-tempted into the world of streaming by fellow friend and streamer LilyPichu in 2019.

Who would’ve thought he’d have hit such an incredible milestone this December? What a way for him to round off 2020 – congratulations Sykkuno!