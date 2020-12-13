Logo
Sykkuno’s blow up on Twitch & YouTube hits massive new milestone

Published: 13/Dec/2020 16:13

by Charlotte Colombo
Twitch: Sykkuno

Sykkuno

Twitch’s dark horse Sykkuno has continued with his gentle world domination after hitting a major milestone on both Twitch and YouTube within a matter of days. Not only has he cracked 2 million followers on Twitch: the streamer has also gained 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

In what has been a crazy and sometimes dark year, Sykkuno has been a beacon of light for gaming fans on both YouTube and Twitch. With his cheerful attitude, wholesome demeanour and laid-back streams, he undoubtedly represents a breath of fresh air in the often loud and fast-paced gaming content creation.

His gentle nature and, as they’ve been dubbed, ‘softboi’ mannerisms, meant that he couldn’t be more different from other leading streamers, but that hasn’t stopped his fanbase from continuing to climb. In 2020, his fanbase has grown at an exponential rate, and he has now achieved yet another milestone in only a matter of weeks.

After having his YouTube channel for nearly a decade (he joined the platform in September 2011), Sykkuno, real name Thomas, finally reached the 2 million mark on December 7. His total subscriber count now currently stands at 2.09 million.

VideoAmigo
Data from VideoAmigo shows that Sykkuno’s subscriber count on YouTube started rapidly growing from August.

However, reaching that following on YouTube wasn’t a gradual transition. According to statistics on VideoAmigo, Sykkuno’s YouTube channel only had 409,000 subscribers in August 2020, which was around the time he announced that he would be joining gaming content house OfflineTV.

Since then, despite him later leaving the house in November and branching out on his own, his YouTube channel has continued at an astronomical rate. Now that he 2.09 million subscribers, this means that his subscriber count has grown by 1.6 million in just four months.

His Twitch account has seen a similar scale of growth. According to Sullygnome, Sykkuno has gained over 1.5 million followers in just 90 days. He reached the 2 million follower benchmark on Twitch on 12 December after returning to consistent streaming in 2019.

This should come as no surprise, however, as TwitchMetrics revealed that Sykkuno was the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch in early December after gaining over 620,000 followers in the last 30 days.

Like YouTube, Sykkuno had his Twitch account since 2011. While he streamed consistently up until 2014, he had a hiatus between 2015 and 2018 before he was re-tempted into the world of streaming by fellow friend and streamer LilyPichu in 2019.

Who would’ve thought he’d have hit such an incredible milestone this December? What a way for him to round off 2020 – congratulations Sykkuno!

Bryce Hall responds to outrage over avoiding ‘charity donation’

Published: 13/Dec/2020 15:39 Updated: 13/Dec/2020 15:43

by Georgina Smith
Bryce Hall takes a selfie in the mirror
Instagram: Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall has revealed the truth behind a viral video that shows him and his friends skipping someone asking for a charity donation on Omegle, showing DMs of the individual explaining that it was actually a joke charity.

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star with over 16 million followers on the app. His content on TikTok and YouTube varies from dances to pranks, and recently has been posting a lot of content featuring partner Addison Rae.

However, Hall is no stranger to a scandal, having come under fire this year for rule-breaking parties, and restaurant fights that had his face plastered all over social media.

Yet the star does not shy away from delivering receipts to prove the real truth behind these controversies, and this definitely seems to be one of those situations.

Sway House LA
Instagram: swayla
The Sway House is a collective of male TikTokers with tens of millions of followers.

People were outraged when a video went viral on TikTok, showing user Harris Cole talking to Bryce and his friends on Omegle, an anonymous chatting website. After the initial surprise of seeing them, Harris said “yo, are you guys down to donate to my charity?”

They begin to ask what it’s for, before one member of the group abruptly reaches for the skip button and their screen goes blank. While it doesn’t seem to be Bryce that actually pressed the button, because he was sitting the closest to the computer it led to many people placing the blame on him.

@_harriscolewhy would they skip? i’m just trying to get donations for my charity 🙁♬ original sound – harris cole

“Bryce literally doesn’t deserve his platform,” one commenter wrote, another saying “someone needs to humble these ‘influencers’” with a clown emoji.

The original video received almost 300,000 likes, but shortly after the video went viral, Bryce took to his own TikTok account to duet the original video, with screenshots of DMs from Harris Cole.

@brycehall##duet with @_harriscole dang guys im a terrible person… cancel me ):♬ original sound – harris cole

In the messages, Harris explains that “I was asking everyone on Omegle to donate to my charity, and then describing absurd charity ideas.” He explains one of his bizarre charities, and said that Bryce and his friends ended the call just before he was about to say it, writing “it was going to be so good.”

Bryce’s duet now has over 500,000 likes, with the comments primarily defending him against the onslaught of criticism he received for the incident, highlighting that “Bryce didn’t even skip it” and saying they wouldn’t have donated in that scenario either.