Streamy Awards 2020 winners: Charli D’Amelio, NICKMERCS, Mr Beast, more

Published: 13/Dec/2020 12:36

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast, David Dobrik, and Charli D'Amelio pose on a graphic featuring the Streamy Awards logo.
Streamy Awards

The annual YouTube Streamy Awards were back again for another show this year on December 12, and the show saw some huge names winning their nominated categories, from YouTubers, TikTok stars, streamers, and more. Here is the full list of nominees and winners.

The Streamy Awards is an opportunity for specifically online creators to receive acknowledgment for the crazy amount of work they put into building their empires.

From awarding huge creators who have absolutely smashed records this year, to reaching out to smaller creators and ensuring that they also are recognized for their work, the Streamy Awards have become a hugely anticipated event for fans and creators alike.

Naturally topping the category for Breakout Star was TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, who in November became the first TikTok account to hit a whopping 100 million subscribers.

Charli D'Amelio TikTok
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Charli officially hit 100 million followers on November 23

YouTube philanthropist and entrepreneur Mr Beast was crowned the ultimate Creator of the Year, beating stars like David Dobrik, the D’Amelio sisters, and Addison Rae to top spot.

The nominations list for this year was colossal, with the Streamy team out to celebrate every possible category on YouTube. Fans and creators eagerly awaited to see who would receive awards, and the community response to the winners was certainly huge.

Here is the full list of nominees for each category, and the winners.

Creator of the Year

  • Addison Rae
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • David Dobrik
  • Dixie D’Amelio
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • James Charles
  • Larray
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mr Beast – WINNER
  • Sarah Cooper

Show of the Year

  • A Heist with Markiplier
  • Binging with Babish
  • Challenge Accepted
  • Epic Rap Battles of History
  • Game Master Network
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Instant Influencer – WINNER
  • Liza on Demand
  • Nikita Unfiltered
  • UNHhhh

International

  • HIKAKIN (Japan)
  • Mikecrack (Spain)
  • Mythpat (India)
  • Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)
  • Whindersson Nunes (Brazil) – WINNER

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

  • Addison Rae
  • Charli D’Amelio – WINNER
  • Dream
  • Spencer X
  • ZHC

Collaboration

  • David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!! – WINNER
  • The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!
  • Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!
  • Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!
  • Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic

Crossover

  • Jack Black
  • Jason Derulo
  • Kevin James
  • Naomi Campbell
  • Will Smith – WINNER

First Person

  • Alex Warren
  • David Dobrik
  • Emma Chamberlain – WINNER
  • Larray
  • Logan Paul

Live Streamer

  • NICKMERCS – WINNER
  • Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Shroud
  • Typical Gamer

Show Awards

Indie Series

  • 20 Seconds to Live
  • Arun Considers
  • Choose Me: An Abortion Story
  • Chris and Jack – WINNER
  • The Lock Down Buddy

Live Series

  • BET’s House Party
  • Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus
  • D-Nice’s Club Quarantine
  • Reunited Apart with Josh Gad
  • Verzuz – WINNER

Live Special

  • #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
  • MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament – WINNER
  • Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper
  • Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical
  • YouTube Dear Class of 2020

Podcast

  • Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  • H3 Podcast
  • Impaulsive
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty – WINNER
  • VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Scripted Series

  • A Heist with Markiplier – WINNER
  • Could You Survive the Movies?
  • Epic Rap Battles of History
  • FPS Logic
  • Liza on Demand

Unscripted Series

  • Brave Wilderness
  • Challenge Accepted
  • Instant Influencer
  • Jeff’s Barbershop
  • UNHhhh – WINNER

Subject Awards

Animated

  • illymation
  • Jaiden Animations – WINNER
  • Ketnipz
  • The Land Of Boggs
  • TheOdd1sOut

Beauty

  • Bailey Sarian
  • Brad Mondo
  • Hyram
  • Jackie Aina
  • James Charles – WINNER

Comedy

  • Brandon Rogers
  • Brittany Tomlinson
  • Gus Johnson
  • Nigel Ng
  • Sarah Cooper – WINNER

Commentary

  • ContraPoints – WINNER
  • D’Angelo Wallace
  • Danny Gonzalez
  • Jarvis Johnson
  • Tiffany Ferguson

Dance

  • BFunk – WINNER
  • Dytto
  • Matt Steffanina
  • Michael Le
  • Sofie Dossi

Documentary

  • AntsCanada
  • Justin Bieber: Seasons
  • Nikita Unfiltered
  • The Secret Life of Lele Pons – WINNER
  • State Of Grace

Fashion and Style

  • bestdressed
  • Bretman Rock
  • LaurDIY
  • Sneaker Shopping
  • Wisdom Kaye – WINNER

Food

  • Alex French Guy Cooking
  • Babish Culinary Universe
  • How To Cook That
  • Joshua Weissman
  • Tabitha Brown – WINNER

Gaming

  • Dream – WINNER
  • FGTeeV
  • Jelly
  • LaurenzSide
  • PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

  • Chloe Ting – WINNER
  • Demi Bagby
  • Doctor Mike
  • The Fitness Marshall
  • Kati Morton

Kids and Family

  • A for Adley
  • Goo Goo Colors
  • Kids Diana Show
  • Rebecca Zamolo
  • Ryan’s World – WINNER

Learning and Education

  • ChrisFix
  • onlyjayus
  • Mark Rober – WINNER
  • NileRed
  • Peter Sripol

Lifestyle

  • Alexa Rivera
  • Calle y Poché
  • Jennelle Eliana
  • Larray – WINNER
  • Rickey Thompson

News

  • All Gas No Brakes
  • Complex News
  • HasanAbi – WINNER
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • Some More News

Sports

  • 2HYPE
  • Braille Skateboarding
  • Dude Perfect
  • No Days Off: Sports Prodigies
  • Ryan García – WINNER

Technology

  • iJustine
  • Marques Brownlee – WINNER
  • Michael Reeves
  • Simone Giertz
  • Stuff Made Here

Craft Awards

Cinematography

  • Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
  • Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
  • Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling
  • Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon – WINNER
  • Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO

Editing

  • Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat
  • derkslurp – derkslurp
  • Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
  • Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1
  • Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul – WINNER

Visual and Special Effects

  • Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals – WINNER
  • Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
  • CyreneQ – CyreneQ
  • Sam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0
  • Zach King – Zach King

Writing

  • Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and
  • Milana
  • CalebCity – CalebCity – WINNER
  • Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack
  • James – Casually Explained
  • Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History

Social Good Awards

Company or Brand

  • Barbie – Career of the Year
  • Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment
  • Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys

Creator

  • The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
  • Mr Beast – Feeding America Food Drive
  • Nabela Noor – NoorHouse

Nonprofit or NGO

  • Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees
  • COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream
  • Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action

Brand Awards

Agency of the Year

  • BEN – WINNER
  • Portal A
  • R&CPMK
  • Reach
  • VaynerMedia

Brand of the Year

  • Barbie
  • Disney+
  • Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • Netflix – WINNER
  • Old Spice

Brand Engagement

  • 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App – WINNER
  • 5-Minute Crafts – Barbie
  • Need for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts
  • Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • Under the Influencer – Comedy Central

Branded Content: Series

  • Cold as Balls – Old Spice
  • No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk?
  • Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread
  • Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa – WINNER
  • Undercover Lyft – Lyft

Branded Content: Video

  • Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism
  • ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force
  • James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare
  • We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL – WINNER

Creator Product

  • Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain – WINNER
  • Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun
  • Hairitage – Mindy McKnight
  • McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnon
  • Spacestation Integrations
  • Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada

Influencer Campaign

  • #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay – WINNER
  • #HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty
  • Google Pixel 4
  • Nebula
  • Superstars in Training – WWE

Multi-Platform Campaign

  • Disney+ Launch – Disney – WINNER
  • Gift it Forward with Cardi B – Pepsi
  • The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars
  • The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
  • Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
  • First Tube Media

Social Good Campaign

  • #DistanceDance – P&G
  • My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost
  • Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation – WINNER
  • Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale
  • Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp
Entertainment

Valkyrae hits back at “disrespectful” Logan Paul dating rumors

Published: 12/Dec/2020 23:49

by Albert Petrosyan
Logan Paul IG / Valkyrae Twitter / Mike Majlak IG

Megastar YouTube streamer Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has addressed the speculation circulating about Logan Paul being interested in her romantically, saying that she “felt disrespected/forced to make things clear” when she responded to the rumors the first time.

If you thought 2020 couldn’t get any odder for the gaming world, Valkyrae and Logan Paul being linked in some surprising potential romance might have to take the cake.

When Impaulsive Podcast co-host Mike Majlak was seen telling 100 Thieves CEO Matt ‘Nadeshot’ Haag that Logan Paul had been “asking” about Valkyrae and whether or not she was in a relationship, it opened a can of worms that’s still yet to be closed back, apparently.

The streaming star tweeted out a response at the time, not once but twice, making it very clear that she wasn’t interested. Paul even responded to her tweet with a funny GIF, letting it be known that he was disappointed.

After several days, Valkyrae felt the need to address the topic again, this time with a bit more seriousness in her tone. Apparently, according to the 100 Thieves content creator, some fans did not appreciate the way she responded the first time, even though the whole situation had made her feel disrespected enough to react in such manner.

“Logan’s friend asks my BOSS about my relationship status PUBLICLY forcing me to respond to people speculating/spreading rumors,” she tweeted. “People disliked the way I responded but I felt disrespected/forced to make things clear.”

She did clarify further that she has no ill will towards the older Paul brother, while also issuing an apology: “I’m sorry for responding immaturely, I don’t have anything against Logan.”

Majlak, who initiated this whole domino effect with a seemingly innocent question to Nadeshot, replied to Valkyrae’s latest tweet to let her know that she doesn’t have to apologize and that the whole thing was meant to be a joke.

“Rae you don’t have to apologize to anyone, this was all supposed to be a joke and it sucks that the CREATOR OF THE YEAR has to respond to our BS,” he wrote. “Matt is a good friend and he knew I was messing around. I’m not new here, if it was serious that would never be done on camera.”

Logan Paul & Valkyrae involved in dating rumors
YouTube: Logan Paul / Instagram: ValkyRae
Valkyrae has shut down any dating interest from Logan Paul

We already knew how her fans felt from the first time this whole thing went down; “DON’T COME NEAR VALKY” someone wrote, while another sent out a playful threat: “He won’t survive 3 days if he goes near her… that is not a threat, that is a promise.”

Hopefully, for Valkyrae’s sake and everyone else involved, this is the last time the topic gets brought up publicly on social media and she feels compelled to address it.