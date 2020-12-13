Streamy Awards 2020 winners: Charli D’Amelio, NICKMERCS, Mr Beast, more

The annual YouTube Streamy Awards were back again for another show this year on December 12, and the show saw some huge names winning their nominated categories, from YouTubers, TikTok stars, streamers, and more. Here is the full list of nominees and winners.
The Streamy Awards is an opportunity for specifically online creators to receive acknowledgment for the crazy amount of work they put into building their empires.
From awarding huge creators who have absolutely smashed records this year, to reaching out to smaller creators and ensuring that they also are recognized for their work, the Streamy Awards have become a hugely anticipated event for fans and creators alike.
Naturally topping the category for Breakout Star was TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, who in November became the first TikTok account to hit a whopping 100 million subscribers.
YouTube philanthropist and entrepreneur Mr Beast was crowned the ultimate Creator of the Year, beating stars like David Dobrik, the D’Amelio sisters, and Addison Rae to top spot.
The nominations list for this year was colossal, with the Streamy team out to celebrate every possible category on YouTube. Fans and creators eagerly awaited to see who would receive awards, and the community response to the winners was certainly huge.
Here is the full list of nominees for each category, and the winners.
Creator of the Year
- Addison Rae
- Charli D’Amelio
- David Dobrik
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- James Charles
- Larray
- Marques Brownlee
- Mr Beast – WINNER
- Sarah Cooper
Show of the Year
- A Heist with Markiplier
- Binging with Babish
- Challenge Accepted
- Epic Rap Battles of History
- Game Master Network
- Good Mythical Morning
- Instant Influencer – WINNER
- Liza on Demand
- Nikita Unfiltered
- UNHhhh
International
- HIKAKIN (Japan)
- Mikecrack (Spain)
- Mythpat (India)
- Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)
- Whindersson Nunes (Brazil) – WINNER
Individual Awards
Breakout Creator
- Addison Rae
- Charli D’Amelio – WINNER
- Dream
- Spencer X
- ZHC
Collaboration
- David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!! – WINNER
- The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!
- Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!
- Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!
- Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic
Crossover
- Jack Black
- Jason Derulo
- Kevin James
- Naomi Campbell
- Will Smith – WINNER
First Person
- Alex Warren
- David Dobrik
- Emma Chamberlain – WINNER
- Larray
- Logan Paul
Live Streamer
- NICKMERCS – WINNER
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Shroud
- Typical Gamer
Show Awards
Indie Series
- 20 Seconds to Live
- Arun Considers
- Choose Me: An Abortion Story
- Chris and Jack – WINNER
- The Lock Down Buddy
Live Series
- BET’s House Party
- Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus
- D-Nice’s Club Quarantine
- Reunited Apart with Josh Gad
- Verzuz – WINNER
Live Special
- #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
- MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament – WINNER
- Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper
- Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical
- YouTube Dear Class of 2020
Podcast
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- H3 Podcast
- Impaulsive
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty – WINNER
- VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
Scripted Series
- A Heist with Markiplier – WINNER
- Could You Survive the Movies?
- Epic Rap Battles of History
- FPS Logic
- Liza on Demand
Unscripted Series
- Brave Wilderness
- Challenge Accepted
- Instant Influencer
- Jeff’s Barbershop
- UNHhhh – WINNER
Subject Awards
Animated
- illymation
- Jaiden Animations – WINNER
- Ketnipz
- The Land Of Boggs
- TheOdd1sOut
Beauty
- Bailey Sarian
- Brad Mondo
- Hyram
- Jackie Aina
- James Charles – WINNER
Comedy
- Brandon Rogers
- Brittany Tomlinson
- Gus Johnson
- Nigel Ng
- Sarah Cooper – WINNER
Commentary
- ContraPoints – WINNER
- D’Angelo Wallace
- Danny Gonzalez
- Jarvis Johnson
- Tiffany Ferguson
Dance
- BFunk – WINNER
- Dytto
- Matt Steffanina
- Michael Le
- Sofie Dossi
Documentary
- AntsCanada
- Justin Bieber: Seasons
- Nikita Unfiltered
- The Secret Life of Lele Pons – WINNER
- State Of Grace
Fashion and Style
- bestdressed
- Bretman Rock
- LaurDIY
- Sneaker Shopping
- Wisdom Kaye – WINNER
Food
- Alex French Guy Cooking
- Babish Culinary Universe
- How To Cook That
- Joshua Weissman
- Tabitha Brown – WINNER
Gaming
- Dream – WINNER
- FGTeeV
- Jelly
- LaurenzSide
- PrestonPlayz
Health and Wellness
- Chloe Ting – WINNER
- Demi Bagby
- Doctor Mike
- The Fitness Marshall
- Kati Morton
Kids and Family
- A for Adley
- Goo Goo Colors
- Kids Diana Show
- Rebecca Zamolo
- Ryan’s World – WINNER
Learning and Education
- ChrisFix
- onlyjayus
- Mark Rober – WINNER
- NileRed
- Peter Sripol
Lifestyle
- Alexa Rivera
- Calle y Poché
- Jennelle Eliana
- Larray – WINNER
- Rickey Thompson
News
- All Gas No Brakes
- Complex News
- HasanAbi – WINNER
- The Philip DeFranco Show
- Some More News
Sports
- 2HYPE
- Braille Skateboarding
- Dude Perfect
- No Days Off: Sports Prodigies
- Ryan García – WINNER
Technology
- iJustine
- Marques Brownlee – WINNER
- Michael Reeves
- Simone Giertz
- Stuff Made Here
Craft Awards
Cinematography
- Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
- Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
- Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling
- Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon – WINNER
- Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO
Editing
- Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat
- derkslurp – derkslurp
- Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
- Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1
- Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul – WINNER
Visual and Special Effects
- Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals – WINNER
- Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
- CyreneQ – CyreneQ
- Sam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0
- Zach King – Zach King
Writing
- Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and
- Milana
- CalebCity – CalebCity – WINNER
- Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack
- James – Casually Explained
- Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History
Social Good Awards
Company or Brand
- Barbie – Career of the Year
- Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment
- Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys
Creator
- The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
- Mr Beast – Feeding America Food Drive
- Nabela Noor – NoorHouse
Nonprofit or NGO
- Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees
- COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream
- Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action
Brand Awards
Agency of the Year
- BEN – WINNER
- Portal A
- R&CPMK
- Reach
- VaynerMedia
Brand of the Year
- Barbie
- Disney+
- Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
- Netflix – WINNER
- Old Spice
Brand Engagement
- 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App – WINNER
- 5-Minute Crafts – Barbie
- Need for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts
- Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
- Under the Influencer – Comedy Central
Branded Content: Series
- Cold as Balls – Old Spice
- No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk?
- Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread
- Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa – WINNER
- Undercover Lyft – Lyft
Branded Content: Video
- Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism
- ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
- I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force
- James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare
- We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL – WINNER
Creator Product
- Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain – WINNER
- Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun
- Hairitage – Mindy McKnight
- McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnon
- Spacestation Integrations
- Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada
Influencer Campaign
- #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay – WINNER
- #HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty
- Google Pixel 4
- Nebula
- Superstars in Training – WWE
Multi-Platform Campaign
- Disney+ Launch – Disney – WINNER
- Gift it Forward with Cardi B – Pepsi
- The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars
- Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
- First Tube Media
Social Good Campaign
- #DistanceDance – P&G
- My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost
- Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation – WINNER
- Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale
- Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp