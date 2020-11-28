Sykkuno reveals new plans after leaving OfflineTV house - Dexerto

Sykkuno opened up about leaving the OfflineTV house and revealed he plans to move back in with family, but will stick around the Los Angeles area.

Sykkuno has only been a confirmed member of the OfflineTV house since August, but he’s already exploded in popularity. He deserves all the credit, though, since his content and input in collaborated streams has been thoroughly enjoyable.

It’s been a blast having him on board. However, Sykkuno ultimately decided not to stick around, and in one of his latest streams, he shared some details on what he’s planning to do next.

“As most of you guys probably know, [I’m] moving soon,” he said. “So, I’m probably not going to be streaming for a couple of days after today obviously because there’s a lot of moving stuff going on.”

Initially, Sykkuno is planning to move back in with his family, but then he’d evaluate his options and decide what to do next. “I’m probably moving home for a bit, and then we’ll figure it out after that,” he said.

Read more: Sykkuno fans concerned after he ends Among Us stream in tears

Sykkuno also said he would “probably” stay in Los Angeles in the long run but isn’t planning to buy a house. “That’s a little too expensive for me,” he said. “I don’t think that’s quite happening.”

He described the move as a “bit of a hassle” but seemed excited about the future. He’s also adamant about not wanting to live alone. “I don’t want to live alone… I feel like it’s tough,” he said.

This hilariously opened the door for one fan to try and make an ambitious deal. “Pay for my rent, and I’ll live with you,” wrote the fan.

Read more: PeterParkTV claims Fedmyster tried to get Yvonne fired

Sykkuno pondered for a moment and then jokingly pitched a counter-offer. “If you pay for my rent, I’ll there too, I suppose,” he said, laughing. “Thank you for the offer.”

Sykkuno didn’t mention anything else beyond that. However, if his meteoric rise continues to grow, the opportunities will be endless.

It comes after other OfflineTV members Scarra and Toast said that the OffliveTV house could be disbanding shortly.

Read more: Pokimane denies new Fedmyster claims

“We can’t have a house that each of us have wives, husbands, our kids, and our pets living in once place,” Toast said in a recent stream.

It seems like Sykkuno’s fans will have his back no matter what he decides though. They’ve become a large and dedicated community in their own right.