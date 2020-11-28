 Sykkuno reveals new plans after leaving OfflineTV house - Dexerto
Sykkuno reveals new plans after leaving OfflineTV house

Published: 28/Nov/2020 6:38

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Sykkuno Leaving OfflineTV
Sykkuno

Sykkuno opened up about leaving the OfflineTV house and revealed he plans to move back in with family, but will stick around the Los Angeles area.

Sykkuno has only been a confirmed member of the OfflineTV house since August, but he’s already exploded in popularity. He deserves all the credit, though, since his content and input in collaborated streams has been thoroughly enjoyable.

It’s been a blast having him on board. However, Sykkuno ultimately decided not to stick around, and in one of his latest streams, he shared some details on what he’s planning to do next.

Sykkuno has been streaming for a while, but he’s become immensely more popular in recent weeks.

“As most of you guys probably know, [I’m] moving soon,” he said. “So, I’m probably not going to be streaming for a couple of days after today obviously because there’s a lot of moving stuff going on.”

Initially, Sykkuno is planning to move back in with his family, but then he’d evaluate his options and decide what to do next. “I’m probably moving home for a bit, and then we’ll figure it out after that,” he said.

Sykkuno also said he would “probably” stay in Los Angeles in the long run but isn’t planning to buy a house. “That’s a little too expensive for me,” he said. “I don’t think that’s quite happening.”

Sykkuno has been streaming Among Us on Twitch along with other popular streamers.

He described the move as a “bit of a hassle” but seemed excited about the future. He’s also adamant about not wanting to live alone. “I don’t want to live alone… I feel like it’s tough,” he said.

This hilariously opened the door for one fan to try and make an ambitious deal. “Pay for my rent, and I’ll live with you,” wrote the fan.

Sykkuno pondered for a moment and then jokingly pitched a counter-offer. “If you pay for my rent, I’ll there too, I suppose,” he said, laughing. “Thank you for the offer.”

Sykkuno didn’t mention anything else beyond that. However, if his meteoric rise continues to grow, the opportunities will be endless.

It comes after other OfflineTV members Scarra and Toast said that the OffliveTV house could be disbanding shortly.

“We can’t have a house that each of us have wives, husbands, our kids, and our pets living in once place,” Toast said in a recent stream.

It seems like Sykkuno’s fans will have his back no matter what he decides though. They’ve become a large and dedicated community in their own right.

AOC explains how Elo Hell in League helped her prepare for Congress

Published: 28/Nov/2020 5:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
AOC Twitch League of Legends
AOC / Riot Games

In her second Twitch stream, AOC hilariously explained how experiencing Elo Hell in League of Legends helped her develop the patience required for being a congresswoman.

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, affectionally known as AOC, has been open about how much she loves League of Legends in the past. The proud politician even stunned her fans and followers when she revealed she finally made Silver IV.

It might have been her first foray into the minds and hearts of gamers around the world, but it certainly wasn’t the last. In October, AOC made history when hundreds of thousands of viewers tuned in to watch her play Among Us on Twitch for the very first time.

AOC was so well-loved among streamers and viewers, they begged her to come back for a second stream. It finally happened on November 27, and it was as wholesome and entertaining as the first.

AOC Twitch League of Legends
AOC / Innersloth
AOC’s first ever Among Us stream on Twitch was a smash hit.

At one point during the stream, Ryan ‘Northernlion’ Letourneau asked AOC an interesting question about her League of Legends experience and her response was both understandable and hilarious.

“Do you think having to keep your cool in League of Legends chat has helped your political career when it comes to maintaining some decorum in Congress?” asked Northernlion.

“Yeah, I think so,” said AOC. “Getting caught in Elo Hell really requires so much patience. I was playing with 12-year-olds… rage quitting five minutes into a game… so it really builds your patience.”

Elo Hell is a term used to describe situations where players and their rankings are dragged down due to incompetent and toxic teammates. It’s something League of Legends players know all too well, including AOC.

AOC has always managed to come across as down-to-earth. Still, it’s comforting and kind of funny to hear an esteemed congresswoman talk about something so relatable, especially to gamers.

Elo Hell in League of Legends is the absolute pits, but at least we now know it counts for something.