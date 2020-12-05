Sykkuno becomes fastest growing streamer on Twitch

Popular content creator Sykkuno has become the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch, after building a massive following from entertaining variety streams, Among Us, and collaborations on his channel.

Although he has been streaming for many years, Sykkuno has seen a massive jump in popularity in recent months, pulling in tens of thousands of viewers during each of his broadcasts.

The soft-spoken streamer’s rise first began through the star-studded Among Us lobbies, and much like fellow content creator Corpse Husband, his unique voice captured the attention of new viewers on Twitch, which he has converted into a hardcore audience.

Sykkuno has also been living with the OfflineTV members in recent months but after recently leaving the content house, he has revealed his plans to consistently entertain fans with a variety of content, such as Among Us, Minecraft streams, and more.

The Twitch star has also collaborated with some of the top gaming creators during his rise to fame, playing with the likes of Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and even James Charles in previous streams.

Now that his hard work is finally paying off, it was revealed that Sykkuno was actually the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch in early December, after gaining over 620,000 followers in the last 30 days, according to TwitchMetrics.

Botted followers skew stats

While there are some channels that have gained millions of followers in the last month, the top four streamers, including G2 content creator Heelmike, have all been victims of a follow bot that has been circulating. As Sykkuno is currently ranked in fifth behind these botted channels, excluding the official Twitch page, he technically holds the title as the fastest-growing creator on Twitch, in the last 30 days.

Sykkuno edged ahead of popular Spanish streamers like AuronPlay and G2’s Ibai Llanos, who have also seen massive growth in 2020, to claim the top spot.

The Twitch streamer is showing no signs of slowing down either, as he is continuing to pump out content after hitting such an incredible milestone.