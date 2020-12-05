Logo
Sykkuno becomes fastest growing streamer on Twitch

Published: 5/Dec/2020 15:54

by Daniel Cleary
Popular content creator Sykkuno has become the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch, after building a massive following from entertaining variety streams, Among Us, and collaborations on his channel.

Although he has been streaming for many years, Sykkuno has seen a massive jump in popularity in recent months, pulling in tens of thousands of viewers during each of his broadcasts.

The soft-spoken streamer’s rise first began through the star-studded Among Us lobbies, and much like fellow content creator Corpse Husband, his unique voice captured the attention of new viewers on Twitch, which he has converted into a hardcore audience.

Sykkuno has also been living with the OfflineTV members in recent months but after recently leaving the content house, he has revealed his plans to consistently entertain fans with a variety of content, such as Among Us, Minecraft streams, and more.

Sykkuno has become known for streaming games like Minecraft and Among Us.

The Twitch star has also collaborated with some of the top gaming creators during his rise to fame, playing with the likes of Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and even James Charles in previous streams.

Now that his hard work is finally paying off, it was revealed that Sykkuno was actually the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch in early December, after gaining over 620,000 followers in the last 30 days, according to TwitchMetrics.

Botted followers skew stats

While there are some channels that have gained millions of followers in the last month, the top four streamers, including G2 content creator Heelmike, have all been victims of a follow bot that has been circulating. As Sykkuno is currently ranked in fifth behind these botted channels, excluding the official Twitch page, he technically holds the title as the fastest-growing creator on Twitch, in the last 30 days.

Sykkuno edged ahead of popular Spanish streamers like AuronPlay and G2’s Ibai Llanos, who have also seen massive growth in 2020, to claim the top spot.

The Twitch streamer is showing no signs of slowing down either, as he is continuing to pump out content after hitting such an incredible milestone.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.