Sykkuno’s YouTube viewership rivaled Twitch numbers in first month after switch

In his first month on YouTube, Sykkuno’s viewership numbers rivaled those he had on Twitch, proving the move hasn’t had the negative impact that some people feared, and was even better in some instances.

The internet stood still on May 2 after Sykkuno announced a shock move to YouTube — following in the footsteps of other streamers like DrLupo, TimTheTatman, and Ludwig, to find greener pastures for themselves.

A month has passed since then, and he’s settled into his new home on the platform. As with every move, some assumed the switch would impact his viewership initially but figured it would bounce back eventually.

However, according to a report by the ever-reliable Streams Charts, his viewership hasn’t been impacted by the transition during the first month at all. In fact, it was even better in some metrics compared to Twitch.

The report started off with a bang by revealing that his first stream on YouTube, which occurred on May 3, peaked at 41,000 concurrent viewers — 33% higher than the amount he had during his final stream on Twitch.

It climbed again the following week but eventually leveled out to numbers similar to what he was getting on Twitch.

However, his average viewership was still one percent higher by the end of the month, which is a notable feat.

The biggest takeaway from the Stream Charts report is that rather than his move being a case of ‘it gets worse before it gets better’ in terms of viewership, Sykkuno’s numbers were immediately better right out of the gate.

Considering he also reportedly received a ridiculous amount of money to make the switch, it sounds like it’s been a net positive for the beloved streamer in more ways than one. Though he still misses some things he had on Twitch.