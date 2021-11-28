Summit1g reveals his GTA RP return will bring big changes

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar revealed that he’ll be ending his GTA RP hiatus before long, but he’ll be making some changes to his character when he does.

While many of Twitch’s biggest names first dove into GTA RP at the start of 2021, Summit1g has been a longstanding member of the roleplay community.

The variety streamer, who dips in and out of games with regularity, has played a massive role in helping put eyes on the GTA RP world thanks to the antics he gets up to with his criminal character, Charles Johnson.

Summit has, in the past, dedicated himself to roleplay for a long stretch before taking a break and finding a new passion. That’s happened again recently with iRacing as he hasn’t jumped into the NoPixel GTA RP server on stream for quite some time. Though, that’ll be changing.

As he was closing out his November 27 stream, the leader of the 1G squad noted that he’ll be switching things up on stream and not focusing as heavily on iRacing moving forward.

Instead, he’ll be mixing in some GTA RP before he starts hitting the track for some hot laps. “We’re actually going to be jumping back into GTA RP pretty soon here as the main shebang for like 4-5 hours of the day and swap over to racing after is what I’m thinking,” Summit said.

“We’re not going to be doing the same stuff on GTA, we’re just going to be f**king around and hanging out with the boys, just really doing whatever you know.”

Prior to his lengthy break this time around, Summit was doing his usual thing of dominating the racing scene and getting into police chases – though he did voice some complaints about the server as a whole.

He might get back into that when he returns to NoPixel, but regardless, plenty of his viewers will be overjoyed to watch Chawa again.