Streamer Yabbe slams Twitch in damning response to new hot tub category - Dexerto

Variety streamer Yabbe was on the verge of tears as she slammed Twitch for introducing a new category specifically for hot tub streamers and others who wish to wear swimwear.

Nothing has divided Twitch’s creators and viewers quite like the hot tub meta. Several big streamers have defended the practice, with Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter saying she ‘doesn’t see the issue’ with hot tub streams.

On the other hand, Malena Tudi criticized d Twitch for potentially creating a “whole different type of reputation” by allowing the use of exposing clothing on their platform.

In light of this controversy, Twitch added a brand-new “Pools, hot tubs & beaches” category to its website on May 21, drawing praise from some parts of the community. However, other parts of the community have criticized Twitch, claiming they haven’t fully addressed concerns.

Advertisement

A vocal critic of hot tub streams, Yabbe passionately voiced her strong opposition to the creation of this new category, which she believes “undermines” her status as a streamer.

“Why do you not care Twitch? Is it because I don’t have a kid’s pool in my living room? Do I not matter because I’m not naked? Holy s*** get a grip already. You are f***ing over every woman on this platform who is not using onlyfans as a stepping stone into an early retirement. You are pissing me off.

Read More: Amouranth hints at no more hot tub streams

“This is only Twitch covering their own ass. This is Twitch saying we are ok with softcore p*rn on their website. Twitch has shown again and again that they are inept at having a website like this,” she said on her May 21 stream. “They have no management, they have no PR, they have no people to talk to their creators.”

Advertisement

Yabbe also threatened to quit the platform and take up an offer to stream for Facebook Gaming, but stated her reservations behind doing this.

“I have been here for so long, I am so invested. I love this community, I love these streamers, I love chat, I love everything about it,” she added.

Yabbe also spoke out on Twitter, where she pleaded with the platform to act. She said: “You acknowledged hot tub streams etc are harming the women on your platform who are not sexualizing themselves… Why not act?”

This is embarassing @Twitch you had the chance to do better but missed the mark completely.https://t.co/VdS498YdVi

You acknowledged hot tub streams etc are harming the women on your platform who are not sexualizing themselves or using Twitch as a onlyfans promotion, why not act? — Yabbe (@ImYabbe) May 21, 2021

In the announcement, Twitch said, “being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness.”

Advertisement

Even though Twitch has finally acted on hot tub streaming, it seems unlikely that the controversy will disappear anytime soon.