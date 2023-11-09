Kick makes changes to hot tub and bikini content after streamer concerns

Streaming platform Kick has announced a series of changes to its pools, hot tub, and bikinis content after concerns were raised about moderation.

Kick has emerged as a true competitor to rival Twitch. In addition to signing some of the biggest stars in the industry such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and giving banned streamers a new home, Kick also is much more lenient with the content allowed on the platform.

However, despite this laissez-faire approach, there has been some backlash to how certain types of content is being moderated differently than others.

Article continues after ad

One month after OnlyFans star TheDanDangler ended her contract early, alleging that Kick was being “sexist” towards her streams, the platform has now made some modifications to its approach to moderating.

Article continues after ad

Kick adjusts moderation after hot tub stream backlash

In a post on X/Twitter on November 8, Kick announced that it had sat down with leading pools, hot tubs and bikini streamers to adopt a series of new changes to the category.

First, for offenses that go against Kick’s rules, the site will send links to 2nd and 3rd chance course corrections, adding that streamers should know what content is causing issues on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, mass reports will start being flagged in an effort to remove those who abuse the report function from the site.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, Kick states that creators will be held “to the same warning systems and enforcement levels.” This last part was a big contributing factor to TheDanDangler’s departure as she claimed that male streamers would get away with more than their female counterparts.

Article continues after ad

Kick co-founder Eddie Craven remarked on these updates, explaining that different types of content require a different approach when it comes to moderation.

Article continues after ad

“We appreciate all the feedback that has helped shape these changes and look forward to welcoming back anyone who was negatively affected by the previous pools policy,” he said.

Only time will tell if these changes have a positive effect on the category or if additional changes are required in a future update.

For more streaming news and the latest entertainment stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.