Twitch viewers demand changes as ‘topless’ streamers hop to ‘implied nudity’ meta

The controversial Twitch ‘topless’ meta has continued to evolve with more streamers switching gears by adding censor bars to their broadcasts to invoke implied nudity.

It’s been a December to remember for Twitch. The Amazon-owned platform has had to deal with two controversial new streaming types and the response has created as much drama as the metas themselves.

It all started when Twitch streamer ‘Morgpie’ went viral for appearing to stream topless, but in an interview with Dexerto, she revealed that she was wearing clothes underneath.

This resulted in Twitch changing its community guidelines to allow for “artistic nudity,” but the site quickly reverted the update after streamers took things too far.

Now, the ante has been upped again as content creators use censor bars to make their streams look more sexual than they are.

Twitch/firedancer The “implied nudity” meta is taking over Twitch.

‘Topless’ Twitch streamers hide implied nudity with censor bars

On December 19, a Dexerto tweet highlighting streamer Firedancer using censor bars over her bra went viral resulting in other streamers joining in on the action.

Popular hot tub streamer JenFoxxx, formerly known as Indiefoxx, was one such streamer, utilizing censor bars to make it appear as if she was wearing nothing at all.

While this may all be in good fun, that didn’t stop viewers and other streamers from voicing their frustration with the amount of sexual content on the platform.

“Twitch used to be an app for kids btw,” said Kick streamer charc.

“Why not imply a rule to the TOS that both Vtubers and IRL streams need to always show that some type of clothing is being worn? That way, it’s the same for everyone?” suggested artist Kitsunie.

“Twitch has an implied nudity issue that they are refusing to fix,” remarked HUN2R. “Every update they have people just pushing the boundaries as far as they can.”

Others shifted the blame and took issue with the fans watching the content. Parents even chimed in, saying their kids won’t be allowed on the site until their are fixes.

However, not everyone was on board, as some users seemed to voice their approval for the new type of content.

So far, Twitch has yet to comment on this wild new meta and we’ll have to wait and see just how far streamers can push the limit before potential bans are handed out.

