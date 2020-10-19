 Streamer Novaruu banned on Twitch for a second time - Dexerto
Streamer Novaruu banned on Twitch for a second time

Published: 19/Oct/2020 23:28

by Bill Cooney
Novaruu banned on Twitch
Novaruu/Twitch

Just Chatting streamer ‘Novaruu’ has been hit with the ban hammer a second time by Twitch, but the cause behind it is not quite clear.

Novaruu is a popular personality on Twitch’s ever-growing Just Chatting category, but she’s currently unable to stream after the platform banned her channel on Oct. 19.

It’s her second time being banned from the platform, after running afoul of a little-known Twitch rule back in 2019. That suspension only lasted for three days – the same amount of time as her latest one, as well.

“Everyone is asking me why I was banned on Twitch and I really dont know,” Novaruu wrote on Twitter. “Thankfully, it’s only 3 days.”

As we mentioned, the Texan streamer has been banned for the same amount of time from Twitch before in December of 2019 – bizarrely enough for “operating a contest or giveaway that violates Twitch Terms of Service,” according to the site, because she raffled off hand-painted birdhouses.

“How does raffling off a birdhouse and nudity have the same [ban length]?” She questioned back in 2019 comparing her situation to other streamers – but now, there’s no clear cut reason why she’s locked out.

An image of Twitch streamer Novaruu
Instagram: Novaruu
Novaruu is a popular streamer who can usually be found in Twitch’s Just Chatting section.

After streaming Phasmophobia and chatting with viewers the night before, her channel disappeared from Twitch on the morning of Oct. 19 with the ban officially announced soon after.

While Nova was caught off-guard, her fans seemed confused as well, with many commenting that there didn’t seem to have been anything shown during her recent streams that would land her in hot water with the site.

Streaming on Twitch in the Just Chatting category to around 1,000 viewers every day, she’s also a partner, with around 100,000 followers on the platform and 54,000 followers on Twitter. She’ll most likely return to Twitch after her three-day suspension is completed on Oct. 22, or earlier if she appeals and is successful.

PewDiePie revisits Amnesia 10 years later & instantly gets jumpscared

Published: 19/Oct/2020 22:52 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 22:53

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie being scared amnesia
YouTube: PewDiePie / Fictional Games

PewDiePie

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg hilariously got startled while playing Amnesia’s sequel, Rebirth. The personality revisited the popular horror franchise 10 years later after it jump-started his career a decade ago.

While many know PewDiePie as the face of YouTube, this wasn’t always the case for the content creator. In 2010, he began his humble roots playing titles like Amnesia: The Dark Descent in his small apartment in Sweden.

The star revisited the popular horror franchise a decade later on October 19 when he played the game’s much-hyped sequel, Rebirth. However, Kjellberg’s dive into the new release hilariously left him startled just minutes into the story.

young pewdiepie playing amnesia
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie got his start on YouTube by playing games like Amnesia.

PewDiePie gets jumpscared

The popular YouTuber opened up his latest video by reflecting on the history his channel has had with the Amnesia series. “Here we are, 10 years later. Amnesia Rebirth is here. Obviously a lot of people know already, Amnesia was the birth of my channel,” he said.

The star then pointed out that after a decade of waiting, he was now finally able to play a sequel by the original team that made Dark Descent: “It’s just really cool be playing a sequel made by the original team. Alright, let’s begin!”

To match the ambiance of how he played the horror title in 2010, PewDiePie turned the lights down. However, a few minutes in to the story, a jumpscare startled him.”Are you f**king serious!?” he shouted, before putting his head into his hands and laughing. When another image flashed on the screen, he exclaimed, “Stop!”

(Topic starts at 4:23)

In April, Pewds explained to viewers that he genuinely gets scared easily. “I’m so easily startled. It’s so funny, because when I used to do horror games, everyone would accuse me “he’s faking it! he’s faking it!”… I get scared easily!” he said.

Jumpscares aside, the 30-year-old’s return to the series was a treat for fans, with many nostalgic moments sprinkled throughout. The entertainer had callbacks to his 2012 Let’s Plays, such as carrying mundane items around as if his life depended on it.

PewDiePie shouldn’t feel too bad about getting scared so early on though, as he was wearing headphones – making the jumpscare all the more startling for him.