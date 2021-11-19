Streamer calls out Twitch for banning “sexual” emote of mushroom in hot tub

Twitch streamer Meowriianne’s innocent emote featuring a mushroom in a hot tub was banned after being deemed too “sexual,” much to the confusion of the content creator.

Custom emotes are a great way for streamers to personalize their channels and give their subscribers a way to support them in other chats across the platform.

Oftentimes, streamers will incorporate memes and inside jokes into their emotes for a touch more personality. Twitch’s notorious hot tub meta is one such inside reference that many hold differing opinions on, so it’s easy to see why emotes relating to it may seem like a good idea. Especially when mushroom are a common theme for her.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Meowriianne, her emote of a mushroom in a hot tub was, for some bizarre reason, considered to be sexual, leading for it to be banned.

Hey did you guys know this cute emote of a mushroom in a little tub with floaties is sexual? Twitch says so! pic.twitter.com/83x9XwlMk2 — Marianne (@meowriianne) November 19, 2021

Twitch bans hot tub mushroom emote for “sexual content”

On November 18, the Atlanta-based streamer revealed that Twitch wouldn’t be allowing her emote on the platform.

“Did you guys know this cute emote of a mushroom in a little tub with floaties is sexual? Twitch says so!” she said on Twitter, posting a picture of it.

In an email from Twitch, the site claimed that it was banned for containing “sexual content” and noted that “sexualized torsos” are not allowed.

Amusingly, a very similar emote without the yellow bikini or flotation devices is currently allowed on her channel, leading to more frustration.

Advertisement

“This is a long stretch but maybe whoever denied that is misinterpreting the bikini for nipples maybe?” a fan suggested. “You have to be cross eyed AF for that though. Or Shrooms in Bikins are too hot right now.”

This emote of mine was approved 20 minutes before I tried uploading the tub one. I genuinely don't understand what's going on LOL pic.twitter.com/KYY85oIAv5 — Marianne (@meowriianne) November 19, 2021

Not the first hot tub emote Twitch controversy

As Dexerto previously reported, Twitch banned another streamer’s emote featuring Winnie the Pooh in a hot tub for the same reason as Meowriianne’s.

Read More: Kkatamina becomes the most subbed female Twitch streamer

Originally, the emote featured the cartoon bear in a bikini with money all around him, but was eventually approved once it was edited to make the swim attire look more like a shirt.

It’s unclear if Twitch has some sort of issues with bikinis or not, but considering the site implemented a special category just for hot tub and beach broadcasts, there seems to be a lot of confusion.

Advertisement

Hopefully, the Amazon-owned site can clarify its stance and keep these issues from happening in the future.