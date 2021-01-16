 Twitch emotes explained: KEKW, Kappa, TriHard, Jebaited, PogChamp - Dexerto
Twitch emotes explained: KEKW, Kappa, TriHard, Jebaited, more

Published: 16/Jan/2021 12:29

by Calum Patterson
Twitch emotes meaning explained
Trying to understand Twitch emotes and Twitch chat culture? Here, we’ll explain the meaning of some of Twitch’s most common and quirky emotes, to help you fit right in, and stop being a ‘normie’ or a ‘YouTube frog’.

If you’re new to Twitch, the chat can actually be a somewhat daunting experience. Years of inside jokes, memes and references you might not have a clue about have taken on a form of their own.

Think of this as your starters guide to some of Twitch’s best emotes, that truly make the platform what it is for chatters. Some of these emotes have deep roots in internet culture, such as KEKW, now one of the most popular.

It’s also worth noting that many of these emotes are not actually even on Twitch natively. Many users have extensions such as FrankerFaceZ and Better Twitch TV (BTTV), which add in countless new custom emotes. So, you might be seeing the word KEKW in chat and have no idea what’s going on.

KEKW

KEKW is a FrankerFaceZ emote that is used on Twitch to represent laughter, when a funny moment occurs on stream.

One of the trendiest emotes on Twitch in 2020, KEKW comes from the classic clip of El Risitas laughing on Spanish TV.

KEKW emote on TwitchKEKW is now one of the most popular emotes to represent laughing on Twitch.

What does KEKW mean on Twitch?

You’ve probably seen countless meme versions of this video. KEKW is simply his face laughing, representing a hilarious moment on stream.

If a streamer says or does something that has viewers in hysterics, chat will almost certainly light up wit KEKW spam. Although, there are a few competing emotes too, such as LULW.

LULW

Just like it’s counterpart KEKW, LULW is a zoomed-in version of the Twitch default emote, LUL. This emote is the face of the late video game YouTuber, critic and commentator John ‘TotalBiscuit’ Bain.

LULW emote on TwitchLULW is often a KEKW alternative on Twitch.

What does LULW mean on Twitch?

LUL was actually removed from Twitch, before being reinstated after Bain’s death from cancer in 2018. A cartoon version of the emote took its place. LULW is from the original version of the LUL emote.

There is a debate about which emote is better: LULW or KEKW. So far, KEKW is winning the war as it has almost double the usage of LULW in 2020.

Kappa

Kappa is a default global Twitch emote, and for a long time was the most popular on the platform. It’s since been dethroned, but it’s potentially still the most iconic of all emotes.

Kappa emote on TwitchKappa is an iconic Twitch emote, possibly the most recognizable.

What does Kappa mean on Twitch?

Kappa is actually the face of Josh DeSeno, an employee at Twitch back when it was called Justin.TV. His classic facial expression here is used to represent sarcasm.

So, if someone says something questionable in chat, but follows it up with a Kappa, then you’ll know they were being tongue-in-cheek. There are also countless variants of Kappa, including KappaPride, which is used to represent support for the LGBT+ community.

PogChamp

Perhaps just as iconic as Kappa, there is PogChamp. Up until 2021, PogChamp enjoyed a controversy-free reign on Twitch. But, the face behind the emote, Gootecks, was adjudged by Twitch to have made comments on social media worthy of the emote being removed.

pogchamp emote on TwitchPogChamp was removed from Twitch in 2021, but lives on in other ways.

What does PogChamp mean?

PogChamp is a global Twitch emote, used to express excitement, amazement or disbelief, usually when a streamer pulls off an impressive play, a big clutch, or a talented skill.

PogChamp has countless variations, including Pog, PogU, POGGERS, WeirdChamp, and many more. Since its removal from Twitch, the platform has instead rotated different streamers pulling a PogChamp-like expression as a replacement.

Jebaited

Jebaited is a global Twitch emote, and is the face of Alex Jebailey. Jebailey is the founder and CEO of Community Effort Orlando events.

Jebaited emote on TwitchJebaited is for those moments when a streamer gets ‘baited’

What does Jebaited mean?

The clue is in the name with this emote – it’s all about being baited.

Jebaited is one of the most useful emotes on Twitch, especially when the streamer is playing a game and is literally ‘baited’ by an opponent. But chatters can be baited too, when they expect the streamer to do something interesting or impressive, only to fall short.

TriHard

TriHard is a global Twitch emote, but also happens to be one of the most controversial. It depicts streamer TriHex, pulling what he has described as a very awkward smile. The original picture was taken at an anime convention, and TriHex was happy about having his DragonBallZ image signed.

TriHard emote on TwitchTriHard is probably the most controversial emote on Twitch.

What does TriHard mean?

TriHard can represent joy, success after winning a hard game (e.g. trying hard), surprise, or a number of other reactions.

But, TriHard has a contentious history. Even though TriHex himself likes the emote and is happy for it to be on Twitch, other streamers have actually banned it from their chats, including HasanAbi.

This is because it has taken on a darker use – spammed in chat when a black person appears on stream. In fact, it’s the reason that xQc was suspended from the Overwatch League, after he was adjudged to have put the emote in chat when caster Malik Forte appeared on stream. The OWL said he had used the emote in a “racially disparaging” manner.

TriHard is often paired with the number 7, as TriHard 7, with the 7 intended to look like a salute.

cmonBruh

cmonBruh is another global Twitch emote which is a classic, but similarly controversial one. It’s exact origin is unknown, but it has been on Twitch since 2016.

cmonbruhCmonBruh has a controversial status as a Twitch emote.

What does cmonBruh mean?

Although it can be used to express confusion, surprise or disapproval, cmonBruh is commonly used to question if something was potentially racist.

So, if a streamer or another chatter says something that could be construed as racist, cmonBruh often fills up the chat. For this reason, cmonBruh is also controversial, with some arguing the emote is itself racist.

Regardless, it remains a popular global emote, and has variants such as ‘hyperBruh’ – a red version used when something is even more obviously discriminatory. Such emotes have been banned in the chats of various streamers, including Hasan and xQc.

BibleThump

For a more wholesome emote, it’s all about BibleThump. Another global Twitch emote, BibleThump is used when something is sad, and you want to express being tearful in chat.

biblethump emote twitchBibleThump is always useful for those emotional moments on stream.

What does BibleThump mean?

BibleThump was made more popular thanks to the ‘i cry everytim’ meme, and the website ICryEveryTime, which people would send when something sad happened. The page is literally just lots of BibleThump emotes accompanied by sorrow orchestral music.

It literally just means crying, but is often used in a more sarcastic sense, than to represent genuine sadness.

haHAA

haHAA is a BTTV emote used to express cringe, or when something tries to be funny but isn’t. You can use this when you want to mock something or someone being unfunny, despite their best efforts.

hahaa emote twitchWhen something is too cringeworthy, just use haHAA

What does haHAA mean?

haHAA features a man grimacing, doing a fake laugh of sorts. The face behind the emote is Shy Ronnie, from The Lonely Island band, real name Andy Samberg.

Introduced in 2016, it has fallen out of popularity somewhat, as alternatives like ‘WeirdChamp’ have taken its place. But, you’ll still see haHAA’s used regularly when there is cringe on display – which is pretty common on Twitch.

Twitch emotes fall in and out of popularity and trendiness over time, but these emotes have remained ever-popular.

There’s also whole sub-sections of memes, such as the various ‘Champ’ emotes, and the endless variations of Pepe the Frog. These basics should help you get started though, and you’ll be an emote connoisseur in no time.

How to clip and download Twitch clips

Published: 16/Jan/2021 12:26

by Georgina Smith
Twitch logo beneath the clip logo
Clipping a section of a Twitch stream allows you to easily rewatch your favorite moments, and downloading those clips allows you to share those moments in other places. Here’s how to both clip and download on Twitch.

Many Twitch streamers are known to stay live for hours on end, which can make it hard for viewers to rewatch those bizarre or unexpected moments just by scrolling through the VOD after the stream.

The site’s clip feature remedies this issue by allowing viewers to take short snippets from someone’s stream, where they are then accessible via a separate URL.

Twitch logo

Many also download these clips in order to share them to popular sites and forums specifically for short but sweet Twitch moments and also serves as a handy way for creators to share moments from their own stream on social media.

Fortunately, the process is relatively simple, and it will only take a few steps for you to clip and download your favorite moments.

How to clip on Twitch

  1. Hover over the video and click the clip button at the bottom right corner.
  2. Once the new clip creation screen has launched, use the slider to adjust which section of the video you want to clip. You can select up to 1 minute.
  3. Title your clip and click publish.

How to clip Twitch on mobile

iOs:

  1. Tap the screen while watching a stream to bring up the options.
  2. Select the share button.
  3. Tap ‘Create Clip.’
  4. Edit your clip as normal, including title and length.
  5. Press publish.

Twitch Logo Black Background

 

Android:

  1. While watching a stream, tap the screen to show options.
  2. Select ‘Create Clip.’
  3. Edit your clip, including title and length.
  4. Hit publish.

Once you’ve made your clip, you should then save the clip URL, which can be copied simply by clicking on it. But, if you lose the URL, don’t worry. You can access all the clips you’ve made at any time. Here’s how to find all clips you’ve made on Twitch:

How to find Twitch clips you’ve made

  1. Click your profile icon in the top right
  2. Go to ‘Creator Dashboard’
  3. Go to ‘Content’ on the left-hand column, and select ‘Clips’ from the drop-down menu.

How to download Twitch clips

While there are different ways to download Twitch clips, the easiest way is by using an online Twitch clip downloader that will take the video from an existing Twitch clip.

  1. Go to Clipr.xyz – an online Twitch clip downloader.
  2. Find the link of the clip that you want to download. This could be something you have personally clipped, or someone else’s.
  3. Paste the link into Clipr and hit ‘get download link.’
  4. Then select ‘click to download’ to retrieve your clip.

The file will be in MP4 format, ready to share on Twitter, YouTube, or elsewhere. Remember, content clipped from Twitch is not your content – the copyright remains with the broadcaster and Twitch.

This process certainly makes selecting the best bits of streams much easier, and means that fans can share their favorite streamer’s best bits more or less as soon as they happen.