StreamElements launches Pride Month campaign with It Gets Better for streams & content - Dexerto

StreamElements, one of the most popular providers of tools and services for livestreamers on sites like Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, are partnering with the It Gets Better Project, to launch various charity-focused projects to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Throughout the month of June, there has been an emphasis on LGBTQ+ creators, with Twitch promoting streamers by featuring them on the homepage every day, and hosting a charity concert.

StreamElements provides a lot of the tools which these broadcasters use every day to improve the quality of their streams, monetize their content and grow their community.

They have announced a partnership with the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit which works to “uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth around the globe.”

The partnership’s main aim is to raise money and awareness for the work done by It Gets Better, and StreamElements will be donating $25,000 up front to the charity. Additionally, StreamElements will launch a merch store, with 100% of the proceeds going to It Gets Better.

But, in keeping with StreamElements’ everyday focus, they will also be providing streamers with “thematic tools, graphics, and tips” to conduct their own charity streams throughout Pride Month.

“Pride has always been an important part of my life. Seeing StreamElements partner with LGBTQ+ content creators and the highly impactful It Gets Better Project to drive social change is a significant milestone, especially for myself and many other members of our staff who are part of the community we’re celebrating,” said Sean Horvath, CRO at StreamElements.

“Our goal with this campaign is to not only shine a light on all the amazing things Pride represents, but to continue our previous commitment to supporting diversity by ensuring the efforts we put forward are prominent year-round.”

It Gets Better director Ross von Metzke explained that gaming and streaming is one of the key ways that LGBTQ+ youth have found community and connection. ”

“This is why it is vital we work to ensure that gaming platforms and streamers offer spaces where young people can find community and explore their journey to self-affirmation in a supportive and empowering environment. We look forward to working toward this shared goal with StreamElements during Pride Month and throughout the year.”

StreamElements Pride merch

You can pick up the merch from StreamElements’ online store. The designs are the work of LGBTQ+ artists Jaime Hayde and Andrea Marroquín, but are not limited just to StreamElements’ own items.

Creators can use the designs for their own merch too, sold through their individual SE.Merch stores, which can be customized with their own logos too.

Additionally, the designs will be available for streamers to use as graphics for their own broadcasts, for alerts like new subscribers or ‘going live’ overalys.

StreamElements will also be highlighting and showcasing various LGBTQ+ creators through their social media channels over the month of June.

In 2020, StreamElements launched the Creator Diversity Fund, announcing 20 recipients of the $100,000 funding for creators from underrepresented groups on Twitch.

You can find out more information about the It Gets Better Project on their website.