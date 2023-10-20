SSSniperWolf and JacksFilms drama explained: Doxxing, demonetization & apology

The feud between YouTube stars SSSniperWolf and JacksFilms has taken over the internet. Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

SSSniperWolf is a prominent YouTuber who primarily makes reaction videos, in which she reacts to other peoples’ content taken from platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Fellow YouTuber JacksFilms has famously taken issue with her style of content, accusing her of stealing other creators’ hard work — a debate that was also sparked earlier this year surrounding ‘reaction-style’ content in relation to streamers like xQc.

In fact, JacksFilms created a secondary channel in 2022, where he uploaded videos specifically poking fun at SSSniperWolf. Over the last two months, JacksFilms posted 40 videos reacting and commenting on SSSniperWolf’s videos.

YouTube: JJJacksfilms

Their feud escalated in summer 2023, when SSSniperWolf hit back at JacksFilms in a series of heated tweets, arguing that Jack “can’t stand that a female YouTuber is getting more views” than her.

However, things took a drastic turn when she doxxed JacksFilms’ house in an Instagram story, seemingly in response to his constant videos about her.

SssniperWolf shows up at JacksFilms’ house

On October 14, SSSniperWolf posted a poll to her Instagram stories asking her fans whether or not she should go to JacksFilms home, since he lived close to a location where she was filming. However, despite the fact that the official results of the poll were not revealed, SSSniperWolf still showed up to his home.

Instagram: Sssniperwolf

After the poll went up, a story appeared on SSSniperWolf’s Instagram that included an image of JacksFilms’ home.

The caption on the story read, “Let’s talk like adults @jacksfilms,” and showed a partially-obscured look at the outside of the YouTuber’s house. However, SSSniperWolf appeared to take down the photo after posting it, but not before users grabbed screenshots of the post.

JacksFilms immediately called out SSSniperWolf on Twitter/X, saying, “You showed up to our home tonight and filmed it for your 5M+ IG followers to see. That’s called doxxing.”

Fans in the comments were sympathetic, and some even suggested this action could warrant criminal investigation.

When faced with backlash over doxxing JacksFilms, SSSniperWolf quickly defended herself by showing the 40 videos he had posted about her over the past two months.

She hit back at JacksFilms in another Instagram stories post, writing, “This is obsessive behavior??? Is this really the only way you can get views on YouTube??? Don’t you have a WIFE??”

JacksFilms demands YouTube take action against SSSniperWolf

Not long afterward, JacksFilms took to Twitter to publicly demand that YouTube take action against SSSniperWolf for doxxing him, asking that the platform demonetize her content or even remove her account altogether.

“SssniperWolf just doxxed me on her IG,” said JacksFilms. “Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content AND stalk YouTubers. YouTube, demonetize this dangerous ‘creator’ or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it.”

Other YouTubers, such as OTK founder Asmongold, supported JacksFilms’ goal of getting SSSniperWolf demonetized.

“SSSniperWolf situation is unacceptable,” said Asmongold. “Anyone who uses their platform to doxx and put a person’s family in physical danger deserves to be deplatformed. This is an unironic line in the sand and one that should never be crossed.”

YouTube comes under fire for inaction over SSSniperWolf situation

During the following days, many viewers took issue with YouTube for remaining silent about the ordeal. The platform even came under fire for posting what was labeled a “tone deaf” tweet in the midst of the drama, which read: “Would it be too meta to do a reaction video to a reaction video?”

In fact, many big names on the platform feared that YouTube would do nothing to punish SSSniperWolf over her actions. MoistCr1tikal notably claimed that YouTube would exhibit “favoritism” toward her and was “under the assumption that they’re not going to do anything about it.”

YouTube “temporarily” demonetizes SSSniperWolf’s channel

On October 20, Team YouTube’s official Twitter account finally made an official response to the situation, saying SSSniperWolf had been “temporarily” demonetized as a result of her actions off the platform.

“Confirming SSSniperWolf has received a temporary monetization suspension per Creator Responsibility policies,” Team YouTube wrote on X. “Off-platform actions that put others’ personal safety at risk harm our community & the behavior on both sides isn’t what we want on YT. Hoping everyone helps move this convo to a better place.”

SSSniperWolf apologizes to JacksFilms after demonetization

Following SSSniperWolf’s temporary demonetization, she issued an official apology for her actions, saying her behavior was “inexcusable” and apologizing to her fans for “not being a better example for appropriate conflict resolution.”

The sincerity of her apology has been called into question by critics, as it came on the same day that YouTube released their own statement.

“So ChatGPT is sorry, what about you Lia,” asked one Twitter user.

“Looks like your PR manager just secured their Christmas bonus,” said another user on Twitter.

This is the latest update in the SSSniperwolf and JacksFilms’ drama, as both YouTube and SSSniperWolf have responded to the situation and are looking to move forward. We’ll make sure to keep you updated in the case of any further developments right here on Dexerto.

