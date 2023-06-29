SSSniperwolf hits back at accusations of stealing YouTube video ideas

SSSniperwolf has hit back at accusations that she copies YouTube videos after getting into a war of words with Jackfilms on social media.

YouTubers have always been ‘inspired’ by other creators’ content, especially if it proves to be popular and an easy-to-replica format.

It’s something that MrBeast, YouTube’s biggest star, has touched on a few times recently. He’s grown annoyed at the “brutal” copycats who follow his videos, but he also understands why they do it, especially because of the money they can bring in. He’s urged creators to find their own lane with a bit more creativity anyway.

Though, he’s not the only one engaged in a war of words with YouTubers for copying content. SSSniperwolf and Jackfilms have been beefing over that, with the former CoD creator biting back at claims she’s been copying.

SSSniperwolf and Jackfilms clash over ‘copying’ YouTube videos

Things kicked off between the pair on June 23, when JackFilms made reference to her answer at VidCon about getting video ideas from fans as he posted that alongside a screenshot of her reaction content.

Well, Sniperwolf clapped back a few days later. “I’m going to have to start charging u 20% since you get your ideas from me,” she tweeted on June 28 before responding to some viewers.

“90% of what I upload are my ideas, people copy me and then people like you get confused.”

Jack responded to that a few hours later, saying: “I invented reacting to other people’s TikToks; anyone else is copying me. Incredible mental gymnastics.”

Naturally, that drew a quick response from her. “Wahhh I can’t stand that a female YouTuber is getting more views than me even tho I make the same content grrrr life is hard!!!!

“For context, jackfilms made another channel where he copied my content for a few months thinking it would blow up and get millions of views. it didn’t. now he is mad.”

The pair didn’t stop there, with Sniperwolf taking a personal jab at Jack. about his hairline Though, that was deleted shortly after.

Jack even used his main channel to make a satirical video reading out the tweets that had been exchanged. So, it doesn’t seem like the beef is going away anytime soon.