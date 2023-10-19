YouTube under fire for “tone deaf” tweet amid SSSniperwolf doxxing controversy

YouTube is being heavily criticized for what many are labeling a “tone deaf” post on Twitter amid the SSSniperwolf and Jacksfilms doxxing controversy.

This past week, Dexerto reported how streamer SSSniperwolf was caught in the middle of a major controversy after her Instagram story revealed her asking followers if she should “visit” Jacksfilms, as he lived only minutes away from where she was shooting content.

She then did just that, livestreaming from outside his property, thereby doxxing the fellow content creator.

Article continues after ad

Since this initial incident, many other big-name streamers, including Asmongold and Pokimane, have reacted to the drama. Jacksfilms himself posting on Twitter “Sssniperwolf just doxxed me on her [Instagram]…In what universe do you think that’s okay? In what reality do you live in where you think this behavior is justified?”

Article continues after ad

In the latest development, YouTube has now found itself the target of major online backlash, with many online users disappointed and flabbergasted by a poorly-timed post on Twitter amid the ongoing drama.

Article continues after ad

In a recent Tweet, YouTube asked “would it be too meta to do a reaction video to a reaction video?”

SSSniperWolf is known entirely for her reaction-based content. It’s this content that was the heart of the online beef between her and Jacksfilms ahead of the doxxing incident. Naturally, many have now seen this post from YouTube as an indirect means of addressing the situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Twitter users have been reacting in spades, many criticizing YouTube for not taking the situation seriously at all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One commenter wrote “Are you trying to be funny? Your platform is flooded with trolls who abuse copyright laws to silence critics and blatantly ignore fair use when it’s convenient. And at the same time platform and promote freebooting, time, and resource thieves.”

Others added “It’d be more meta if you did your job towards a certain reaction doxxer” and “YouTube making tone-deaf tweets instead of enforcing their TOS.”

At the time of writing YouTube is yet to take the tweet down or apologize for what many are saying is a “tone-deaf” reply. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the situation as it unfolds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As it stands, SSSniperWolf is yet to be removed from the platform despite pleas from Jacksfilms and countless others in light of her actions.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.