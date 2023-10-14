Asmongold puts Sssniperwolf on blast amid Jacksfilms doxxing drama

OTK owner Asmongold called for Sssniperwolf to be removed from her platform after she doxxed YouTuber Jackfilms.

Asmongold is no stranger to the YouTube scene, with over four million subscribers on his combined channels and over a billion views.

His content is primarily focused on gaming with his most popular titles being World of Warcraft, Elden Ring and Dark Souls. In 2020, Asmongold co-founded content organization OTK Network.

The content creator didn’t hesitate to call out Sssniperwolf amid the ongoing drama, calling her actions “unacceptable” and condemning her behavior toward Jacksfilms.

Asmongold says Sssniperwolf has crossed the line

As a fellow content creator himself, Asmongold took to Twitter to express his feelings regarding the situation between Sssniperwolf and Jackfilms.

The conflict started when Sssniperwolf asked her followers on Instagram if she should visit Jackfilm’s home. Shortly after the story was posted, Sssniperwolf continued to post another picture, this time in front of Jackfilm’s house. This image has since been deleted.

“Sssniperwolf situation is unacceptable,” said Asmongold. “Anyone who uses their platform to doxx and put a person’s family in physical danger deserves to be deplatformed. This is an unironic line in the sand and one that should never be crossed”

Asmongold is not the only one asking for Sssniperwolf to be removed from YouTube. Jackfilms also took to Twitter shortly after the incident to call on YouTube directly to deal with the situation.

“Sssniperwolf just doxxed me on her IG,” said Jackfilms. “Creepy, gross, violating. What you do is disgusting. You steal content AND stalk YouTubers. @YouTube demonetize this dangerous “creator” or just get her off your platform. She posted an IG story right outside our home and deleted it.”

Sssniperwolf has not made any public statement on Twitter but has made follow-up Instagram stories attempting to justify her actions. At this time, YouTube has also not made any official statement regarding Sssniperwolf’s behavior.