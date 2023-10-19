MoistCr1tikal slams YouTube for “favoritism” over SSSniperwolf doxxing incident

YouTube star MoistCr1tikal lashed out at YouTube over its lack of response to the ongoing SSSniperwolf situation, accusing the platform of “favoritism” toward her.

Two wildly popular YouTube creators are going head to head in a public feud that’s taking over social media; OG YouTuber Jacksfilms and reaction YouTuber SSSniperwolf.

Their beef has been going on for some time now, with Jack notably creating a secondary channel where he’s been exclusively mocking SSSniperwolf since 2022. However, things escalated in June 2023 after she hit back at him in a series of heated tweets.

Things went even further after SSSniperwolf appeared outside Jacksfilms’ home this October, posting a photo to Instagram while standing on his street saying, “Let’s talk like adults.”

Jacksfilms was quick to call YouTube to task over the situation, asking the platform to demonetize her channel and remove her from their platform after “doxxing” him.

In the midst of this, YouTube posted a tweet that’s being labeled as “tone deaf” among users. Viewers have expressed their frustration with the site for posting a joking tweet instead of addressing the situation — but another big creator doesn’t think SSSniperwolf will face any punishment from the platform in spite of the public outcry against her.

MoistCr1tikal worries YouTube won’t punish SSSniperwolf amid doxxing drama

MoistCr1tikal hit out at YouTube in a video posted on October 19, saying he doesn’t think the site will actually mete out any punishment toward SSSniperwolf due to “favoritism.”

“I’m kind of under the assumption that they’re not going to do anything about it,” he admitted. “They might make another, more direct acknowledgement of it, but it might be more a slap on the wrist. I’m just spitballing here based on YouTube’s past.”

“There is favoritism on the platform, as there is on every other platform,” he continued. “YouTube is no exception there. I think it’s pretty clear that she’s going to get some kind of special treatment when it comes to this kind of rule-breaking.”

(Topic begins at 10:30)

Moist went on to call SSSniperwolf’s doxxing of Jack “evil,” but repeated that he doesn’t think the platform will do anything about the situation.

For now, YouTube hasn’t publicly responded to the ordeal outside of their October 18 tweet, leaving fans waiting for answers.