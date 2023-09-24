What does ‘doxxed’ mean on TikTok?

‘Doxxed’ is a term you might have seen pop up on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and other social media apps — here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Social media platforms like TikTok have played a significant role in shaping the modern digital landscape. It has become a hub for creativity, communication, and sometimes, controversy.

As TikTok’s user base has exploded, it has given rise to both new opportunities and new threats. One such threat that has become increasingly prevalent over the years is ‘doxxing.’

Article continues after ad

The term ‘doxxing’ or ‘doxxed’ has gained significant traction and concern among users. The act presents a considerable invasion of privacy that can have real-world consequences. If you’re not sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

‘Doxxed’ meaning on TikTok

The term ‘doxxed’, or ‘doxing’, refers to the act of searching for and publishing private or identifying information about someone online without their consent, usually with malicious intent.

This can range from revealing real names, addresses, phone numbers, and work locations to more sensitive information like social security numbers or bank account details.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On TikTok, users can be at risk of being doxxed if they engage in controversial content, express unpopular opinions, or even just inadvertently capture private information in their videos.

The platform‘s rapid sharing capability means that, once doxxed, a user’s private information can quickly spread, leading to harassment both online and offline. The consequences can be severe, ranging from unwanted attention and online harassment to potential real-world threats.

Article continues after ad

While TikTok has policies against doxxing, users are encouraged to be cautious about the amount of personal information they share. They should also be vigilant about potential risks.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most trendy terms.