Bryce Hall brings viral Squid Games challenges to life and it’s absolutely brutal

Bryce Hall took his YouTube content to the next level by bringing challenges from the viral Squid Game show to life, and it was an absolutely brutal but entertaining roller-coaster ride.

Squid Game is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most successful shows. In fact, it’s so popular, it’s driving their stock to new heights. However, it’s not only Netflix subscribers who love it. The internet can’t seem to get enough of it, too.

Not only has it gone viral on TikTok, but Twitch streamers including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel have been dipping their feet in a terrifying custom mode based on the series.

But it’s not only gamers who have been giving the challenges a go. People are doing it in the real world, too. Bryce Hall is one of those people. However, instead of participating in it himself, he orchestrated a whole event with prize money.

“Welcome to the Squid Games,” he said at the start of the event filmed in a YouTube video. “I have three challenges for everybody. The winner does get a cash prize just like the show except it’s not $20 million, it’s $2000.”

Challenge #1: Red Light, Green Light

The first challenge was ‘Red Light, Green Light.’ The rules were simple. When he said green light, contestants needed to move towards the finish line. But when he said red light, they had to stop. If they didn’t, they got shot with a paintball gun and were eliminated.

Only three contestants were eliminated in the first round. So, they did it again and caught more the second time around. They might have left with their lives intact. However, they did receive a couple of bruises.

Challenge #2: Tug-Of-War

The second challenge was tug-of-war. However, instead of a giant pit separating teams in each round, there was a pool.

Those who lost the battle and fell into the pool were eliminated, and anyone who tried to run was shot with the paintball gun.

Challenge #3: Sumo Wrestling

Far more people were eliminated from that compared to the first challenge. Only six contestants advanced it to the final challenge – Sumo Wrestling. It was different from the final challenge in the show, but they made it work.

It came down to two a battle between David and Goliath. A burly ex-football player up against an elusive underdog, and after a dramatic showdown, the latter came out on top. Byrce labeled it a “controversial” win.

Bryce’s fans loved every minute of it. They commended him for making content relevant to interests and trends, and right now, Squid Games is on center stage.

Netflix released the series on September 17, 2021. It’s been well-received by critics and viewers alike. However, a second season hasn’t been confirmed yet.