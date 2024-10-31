Squid Game creator breaks silence on David Fincher’s American ‘remake’

David Fincher is reportedly developing a Squid Game series set in America, but Hwang Dong-hyuk doesn’t mind – at the end of the day, it’s still “his world.”

Squid Game is the biggest show in Netflix history. It’s still the streaming platform’s most-watched original title, beating Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton.

It was a bona fide phenomenon, and with Squid Game Season 2 on the horizon, the franchise is gearing up to expand. We’ve already had Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix’s hit reality show spinoff, and David Fincher is being eyed to develop a new English-language series.

It’s unclear if it’d be a remake or a separate story within the world of Squid Game. In fact, little is known about what the series will entail, other than it being written by Utopia’s David Kelly – but whatever shape it takes, the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is “looking forward” to seeing it.

During a press conference for the second season, Dong-hyuk said: “I don’t think it’s official yet… but I mean, as a filmmaker and creator, I respect Fincher. I love his work, so if he does make a remake or spinoff of Squid Game of his own, as a fan, I’ll look forward to it.

“I think he’ll make a great spinoff or something. So I’m just curious [to] know what he’s going to make based on Squid Game, so I’m looking forward to it. He’s expanding my world, but it’s still my world.”

The initial reaction to Fincher remaking Squid Game wasn’t positive; after all, the original series was a viral sensation that proved the masses don’t care about subtitles if there’s a good enough story, meaning an English version is arguably redundant.

That said, Fincher’s work lends itself to the world of Squid Game. If you haven’t watched 1997’s The Game, seek it out: it follows Michael Douglas as he plays (and endures) a mysterious game that takes over his life.

During the press conference, Dong-hyuk also explained how Season 2 will stand apart from the first chapter. “Unlike before, there are definitely a lot of new elements that we’ve added. So when you watch Season 2, it’s going to feel familiar yet very refreshing,” he said.

Squid Game Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26. In the meantime, find out the inspiration for Gi-hun’s red hair and check out other TV shows streaming this month.