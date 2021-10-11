MrBeast is going to make real-life Squid Game on TikTok

MrBeast is making big promises, as always, this time claiming that he will recreate Squid Game in real life, on one condition.

If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, the hit dystopian show on Netflix, then you have been missing out on one of the most trending pieces of entertainment in 2021.

The show, set in South Korea, tells the tale of desperation and the distance people will go in order to obtain great riches.

MrBeast is a person that knows a thing or two about great riches, and he aims to bring Netflix’s hit show to life.

Squid Game in real life?

In a TikTok posted on October 11 from MrBeast, he revealed that he will recreate Squid Game in real life if the post gets 10 million likes.

It didn’t take long for the video to comfortably surpass that amount, sitting at over 12 million at the time of writing.

Knowing MrBeast’s track record, we’ve no doubt he’ll follow through on the promise now that he’s hit the likes goal.

It’s unclear how exactly MrBeast plans to pull off this endeavor, as his version is going to have to be different than the Netflix version for some pretty straightforward reasons. But, we’ll likely find out how he’s able to get this done in the coming days or weeks.

We’ll have to stay tuned for a follow-up post giving fans more information as to what’s next for the real-life Squid Games.

With MrBeast behind it, and the popularity of Squid Game in 2021, this could very well be his biggest giveaway yet.