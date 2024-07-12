Viral online sensation Haliey Welch, aka the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, is using her “15 minutes of fame” to help animals in need.

Haliey Welch is well-known for an explicit interview, but she’s hellbent on using her newfound popularity to put some good out in the world.

On July 12, 2024, Welch posted a video on Instagram showing herself purchasing a ton of animal food, toys, and more from PetSmart to donate to a local animal shelter.

“Everyone in the comments said how I have 15 minutes of fame,” she began. “And if that’s the case, then I’m going to spend it doing something good.”

YouTube: Plan Bri Uncut

Welch tossed a ton of animal-friendly items into her cart to the tune of Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ – a perfect choice, given that Rolling Stone just dubbed her a “charming Gen Z Dolly Parton” in an interview published the same day.

“Now if you’d asked me about a month ago, I couldn’t afford that,” she said as she exited the store before heading over to the Mt. Juliet Animal Care & Control Center to drop off her goodies for the cats and dogs in need.

Welch even shouted out a dog named “Blondie,” who’d been at the shelter for 130 days, pleading for someone to adopt her and the other critters in need of a good home.

Commenters are all expressing the same opinion after watching her video, saying the internet made the “right person famous.”

“She really is America’s sweetheart, for real,” one commenter wrote, referencing Rolling Stone’s interview.

“Finally made a good human famous,” another wrote.

“Doing good things with the platform you have is almost unheard of these days!” another said. “Love this!”

This is just the latest to come from Welch after she revealed plans to have her own show following her viral interview, which she called “life changing” during a podcast episode in early July.

Welch was also moved to tears at her first paid appearance, where she was given $30,000 to be at a club in Hollywood, Florida, as well as judge the Miss Daer bikini contest.

The sky’s the limit for Miss Welch, who continues to steal hearts by putting her money where her mouth is.