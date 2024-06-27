Viral ‘hawk tuah’ girl has made an eye-watering amount in merch sales

The girl behind the viral ‘hawk tuah’ meme going around social media has already sold an eye-watering amount of merch according to the man behind the operation.

Hailey Welch, the woman behind the viral ‘hawk tuah’ catchphrase on social media, may not be active on social media but that doesn’t mean she’s not capitalizing on her newfound fame.

Jason Poteete of Fathead Threads quickly connected with the hawk tuah girl, who joined up with the apparel maker to create signed hats with ‘Hawk Tuah 24’ stitched into the front.

Rolling Stone’s EJ Dickson interviewed Poteete, who shared a handful of updates surrounding the situation, including an estimate of how many hats they’ve sold so far.

Article continues after ad

The ‘Hawk Tuah 24’ hats are available in 14 colors at a price of $32.78 as well as a $50 signed version, according to the publication, and the Fathead Threads owner says that he estimates that the shop has sold just over 2,000 hats.

Article continues after ad

Facebook: Fathead Threads

Doing the math with just the cheapest version, that comes to an eye-watering $65,560. Add in the fact that some of those sales were the more expensive version – the number is much higher.

The Fathead Threads owner says that he’s had a massive interest in the merch, and everyone involved is “all hands on deck with the process of making and shipping the viral hats.

Article continues after ad

Poteete says that tons of people have reached out to him since launching his partnership with Welch, including the WWE.

When it comes to why he reached out to the viral internet star, he said: “Nobody was asking permission for her to do nothing, neither. I just wanted her to get some profit off of this deal.” She’s also reached out to a trademark lawyer in an effort to take ownership of the internet’s current favorite catchphrase.

Some of the internet’s biggest influencers have reacted to the ‘hawk tuah’ girl’s virality. Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on his podcast, and was stunned with how much she’s sold thanks to her newfound fame so far.

Article continues after ad