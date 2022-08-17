Sodapoppin can’t stop laughing over Asmongold’s one month WoW ban

Twitch streamer Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris claimed that Asmongold’s month-long World of Warcraft was clearly innocent. However, that didn’t make the situation any less funny for him.

MMORPG streamer Asmongold has been one of the most popular World of Warcraft streamers for a long time. Fans regularly rush to hear his opinions on the fantasy game’s expansions or hit out at Blizzard for game choices.

So, understandably his fans were surprised to learn that Asmongold had been banned from WoW for supposedly engaging with real money transactions. However, he denied any such wrongdoing.

While Asmongold actually saw the positives of the suspension as it meant he could “farm” it for content on YouTube, his fellow Twitch streamer Sodapoppin saw the funny side.

Sodapoppin finds Asmongold WoW ban “really funny”

On August 17, Sodapoppin was asked by his chat over Asmongold’s random WoW ban. He claimed that it was likely the cause of Blizzard suspending multiple accounts across the community, including Asmongold’s.

“So once a year [Blizzard] do a massive ban,” Soda explained. “They do it through like an algorithm, I guess and they do it to ban a lot of ‘PvP-ers’ so people that are selling carries and people receiving carries.”

He added that some people, like Asmongold, get “caught up in the crossfire.” He then burst into laughter calling the fact that the suspension was for one month instead of six “very funny.”

Soda’s chat informed him that Asmongold’s suspension has reportedly been lifted after raising it up with Blizzard.

However, Soda clarified that he didn’t believe that his fellow Twitch streamer did anything wrong. It was more the way the Blizzard algorithm ‘detected’ the problem and subsequently banned him.

Asmongold’s WoW ban was originally scheduled to last until September 13. Although, it wasn’t long until he was back up roaming through Azeroth.