Asmongold calls out Blizzard after brief WoW ban: “You obviously f**ked up”

Asmongold was recently banned from World of Warcraft for a brief period but was quickly allowed back in the game after Blizzard overturned the initial suspension.

In a recent YouTube video, Asmongold described his banning from World of Warcraft as a “glorious day.” During this video, the popular content creator began by recounting the events leading up to the moment he found out he had been banned from playing Blizzard’s hit MMO.

“I go to log on to World of Warcraft and it tells me this: Blizzard account has been suspended.” Jokingly, Asmon then added, “they shut me down, rightfully so.” He then went on to address Blizzard directly and offer up his thanks for what he clearly believed was an error on their behalf.

“I wanna say thank you, Blizzard, this is gonna be great clickbait on YouTube. You obviously f***ed up and didn’t mean to suspend me but that doesn’t mean my editors aren’t gonna farm this out for viewers on YouTube. Thank you, Blizzard.”

He then went on to read out an email from the devs, explaining why he was banned from World of Warcraft for allegedly engaging with real money transactions (RMT). However, Asmon was quick to shut down the idea that he had done any RMT trading in the video, which appeared to be the reasoning for his banning.

Asmon then called out Blizzard for their recent string of banning players for supposedly unsubstantiated reasons or banning players and then quickly overturning the decision. He did this by reading out tweets from other content creators as well as community members who have found themselves in similar situations when playing World of Warcraft.

Following his video, the World of Warcraft community on Reddit have shown their support for the content creator as well as also voicing their disappointment at Blizzard for banning Asmongold and others and then quickly backflipping after realising it was a mistake.

