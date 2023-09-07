Asmongold dismisses Blizzard President’s criticism in lengthy WoW response

Asmongold was recently called out by Blizzard President Mike Ybarra for criticizing World of Warcraft. Seemingly unfazed, Asmongold posted a lengthy response doubling down on his takes.

Asmongold doesn’t have a whole lot of love left for World of Warcraft and he hasn’t been shy about how he feels towards the game. He recently dunked on Classic Hardcore mode and spends far less time in the game than when he began streaming.

WoW heavyweight Maximum recently reacted to one of Asmongold’s takes titled ‘Why World of Warcraft Needs a Reset’ on Twitch. During the stream, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra entered the chat and called out Asmongold saying he couldn’t clear Heroic or Mythic raids.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Asmongold has since published a response to the call out reasserting his takes and brushing off Ybarra’s criticism. He was also unperturbed by Maximum’s suggestion that he was unfit to comment on the state of WoW.

Initially, Asmongold had disparaged what he saw as fundamental flaws with WoW’s raid content and structure. When Maximum reacted Ybarra threw some shade in Asmongold’s direction commenting “The problem is he can’t Mythic or Heroic successfully”.

Article continues after ad

“I like Mike Ybarra. It’s not like I hate the dude and this is some sort of big thing,” Asmongold explained in his response. When his audience began getting offended on his behalf, he was quick to shut it down.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I trash-talk the game all the time. You think they can’t say that I’m bad at the game?” Asmongold asked. “I don’t take this personally. I don’t care,” he finished before defending his original claims.

Article continues after ad

“I do think that I’m right and I think that every piece of observable evidence proves that I’m right,” he asserted. “The data for how many people are clearing these raids is low and it has continued to get lower every single f**king patch.”

Twitch: zackrawrr It’s not just WoW Asmongold’s been critical of recently. His distaste for Starfield is no secret either.

In response to Maximum’s claim that he shouldn’t comment on the game given his distance from it currently, Asmongold was characteristically blunt. “I think that if you don’t play the game at all, you do become out of touch,” he stated. “However, I think that if you play it all the time, you also become out of touch.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Asmongold finished by explaining why he felt that his criticisms were valid despite not engaging full-time with WoW. “The truth is if it’s your job to play the game, you will never understand an average player, because they don’t play the game as a job.”